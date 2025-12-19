TVLine Asks: Did FBI's Jubal Give Jack Bauer Vibes? Surprised By Tracker Cliffhanger? Should Watson's Hobie Take A Break? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Fire Country," "St. Denis Medical," "Landman," and more!

1 | On "Fire Country," was anyone else surprised by Bode's reaction to Tyler's accusation that Landon started the Zabel Ridge fire? Considering the man who allegedly killed Vince was standing right inside, wasn't it rather mature of our Bode to resist an immediate confrontation?

2 | Was CBS going for stealth corporate synergy by staging Wes' marijuana meeting on "Sheriff Country" like a "Survivor" Tribal Council? (Not pictured: the blazing torch, symbolizing Wes' future in this weed-growing game.)

3 | At what point does "Saturday Night Live" billing Ashley Padilla as a "featured player" begin to feel like category fraud?

4 | "Landman" fans: Are you dying to know exactly what Angela said to get Rebecca to put on the pirate wench outfit? And given the quality of ingredients and level of atmospheric detail in each family dinner, what's your ballpark guess on how much these meals are costing the Norris family each week on average?

5 | Were you surprised that the big "Tracker" cliffhanger heading into a three-month hiatus had nothing at all to do with the ongoing mystery involving Colter's father? And does the show really expect anyone to believe that the life of Colter — our titular Tracker! — is in any actual danger?

6 | During the "IT: Welcome to Derry" finale, did you catch that reference to "The Shining" when Dick and Leroy said their goodbyes?

7 | No shade to recurring "Watson" guest star Nat Faxon, but after the fall finale, have we maybe had enough of eccentric DNA-manipulator Hobie for a while?

8 | In the "FBI" fall finale, did Jubal at all give you Jack Bauer vibes when he went off-book to try and seek revenge for his son Tyler's injury?

9 | Rather than air two different specials tied to the 30th anniversary of "Everybody Loves Raymond," couldn't CBS have just let the initial special run a full two hours, versus cap it at 90 minutes?

10 | On "St. Denis Medical," was Matt's sudden radicalization against hospital management the funniest subplot of the season thus far? And how are you feeling about potentially seeing more of Steve Little's Sanderson, now that he and Joyce are engaged?

11 | With the new trailer for "The Traitors" hinting that Real Housewives are being targeted for elimination, and "RHONY" alum Dorinda Medley returning for the second straight season: How funny would it be if she was the first person murdered again?

12 | After nine seasons of the in-jungle post-finale after show, are you hoping that we get a live reunion special for "Survivor 50" in May?

13 | Would the "Georgie & Mandy" Christmas episode — wherein Mary tried (and failed) to convince Georgie and Missy to accompany her to California for the holidays — have been the perfect time to bring Iain Armitage back, if only for a brief phone call with his mother or one of his siblings? Couldn't he have been the one to tell Missy that there are no beaches in Pasadena?

14 | "Elsbeth" fans, do you sorta hope the show never runs out of excuses to bring back Adam Kaplan's choreographer Rob (as it did this week) and/or Laura Benanti's Nadine Clay (as it did last week)? And for those who saw Broadway's "Sunset Boulevard" revival, did you agree with the show's mocking of its outdoor camerawork conceit?



15 | After watching Rose McIver tackle multiple different characters on "Ghosts," which possession performance has been your favorite so far?

Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!