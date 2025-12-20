15 Best K-Dramas Streaming On Netflix Right Now
Even before the incredible global success of "Squid Game," Netflix had steadily been building a robust library of South Korean scripted television, or K-dramas. This includes a balanced mix of impressive original programming and licensed fan favorites that were previously broadcast in South Korea. More than just other dystopian thrillers like "Squid Game," the K-dramas that Netflix has produced and curated venture into virtually every major genre, including romantic comedy and supernatural horror. Simply put, there is a K-drama for everybody available to stream on Netflix; they just need to know where to start looking.
Fortunately, TVLine is here to help provide our personal viewing recommendations, focusing on which K-dramas stand out above the rest. And with so many stellar Korean shows to choose from, we've offered a healthy mix of genres to check out as the best at those particular storytelling sensibilities. Here are the 15 best K-dramas streaming on Netflix right now that you need to check out next.
Reply 1988
The third and final installment of director Shin Won-ho and screenwriter Lee Woo-jung's "Reply" anthology trilogy is "Reply 1988." The show is set in the Ssangmun-dong district of Seoul as South Korea experiences one of the most pivotal years of its modern history. As the city hosts the Olympic Games and sees its longtime military government replaced democratically, the story centers on a group of high schoolers living in Ssangmun-dong. This ensemble begins to grow up, find love, and start their careers as Korea undergoes significant social and economic upheaval.
At the time of this writing, "Reply 1988" is the only show in this anthology trilogy that's currently available to stream in Netflix's U.S. region. And while "Reply 1994" and "Reply 1998" are similarly great coming-of-age K-dramas, "Reply 1988" really is the best of the anthology trilogy (and one of the best K-dramas ever made). The show has a more ambitious scope than its predecessors, depicting historical changes to South Korea at the time, while retaining the anthology's penchant for warm, slice-of-life storytelling.
Kingdom
If contemporary zombie shows feel played out, the Netflix original series "Kingdom" offers an inventive approach to the genre. The show is set in the early 17th century as the Korean peninsula recovers from a grueling war against Japan. The kingdom's crown prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) turns his attention to a mysterious contagion that's spreading quickly, turning the afflicted into ravenous zombies. While trying to contain and quell this outbreak, Chang finds himself in the middle of a courtly conspiracy to overthrow his rule.
For those looking for their next international gem to binge after "Squid Game," "Kingdom" is certainly a strong choice. The show blends zombie action with medieval period piece intrigue in effective measure, keeping the intensity running high. The show went on to spawn a spin-off special, "Ashin of the North," set during the Imjin War and detailing the origins of the zombie outbreak. Tautly executed medieval terror across two seasons, "Kingdom" is one of the best Netflix original horror shows from any country.
Crash Landing on You
Whereas corporate culture has thrived in South Korea for decades, North Korea remains largely defined by its military dictatorship since the Korean peninsula was split in 1945. This dichotomy is explored in the 2019 romantic comedy "Crash Landing on You," taking advantage of the region's unique geopolitical status. The show begins with corporate heiress Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin) accidentally paragliding into North Korea, where she encounters military officer Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin). As Jeong-hyeok escorts Se-ri back to South Korea without alerting his superiors, the couple begins to fall in love.
A lot of K-dramas blend numerous disparate tonal and genre elements together within a single show, and "Crash Landing on You" does this expertly. There are aspects of military thrillers, corporate intrigue, and, of course, plenty of mismatched romantic comedy all present here. This only escalates when Jeong-hyeok and Se-ri finally make it back to South Korea, upping the action and emotional stakes. One of the best romantic K-dramas with a unique premise, "Crash Landing on You" definitely stands a cut above its genre counterparts.
Itaewon Class
Gwang Jin's webtoon "Itaewon Class" was adapted into a series of the same name in 2020, bringing this unique revenge saga to live-action. After Park Sae-ro-yi (Park Seo-joon) loses his father in a reckless accident caused by high school nemesis Jang Geun-won (Ahn Bo-hyun), he swears revenge. Geun-won is shielded from justice by his father Jang Dae-hee (Yoo Jae-myung), a CEO who runs a powerful corporation of restaurant chains, inspiring how Sae-ro-yi approaches his vendetta: Sae-ro-yi decides to create his own successful restaurant to systematically topple the Jang family's professional and personal interests.
Yes, "Itaewon Class" is primarily a revenge story, but it's also a romantic drama and a workplace comedy all at once. A big part of the humor, but also the pathos, comes from how single-mindedly driven Sae-ro-yi is in his vengeance, to the point of social awkwardness. At the same time, Sae-ro-yi is as compassionate as he is calculating, making him a likable if obtuse protagonist. A masterful blend of tones that highlights several defining K-drama strengths, "Itaewon Class" is a fun and engaging take on the usually grim revenge genre.
Hospital Playlist
After creating the acclaimed "Reply" trilogy, Shin Won-ho and Lee Woo-jung reunited for the 2020 series "Hospital Playlist," a medical dramedy that focuses on main characters in their 40s, well-settled into their lives and careers. The show follows a group of five medical professionals working at the Yulje Medical Center in Seoul. With each of these characters working in different branches of the hospital, the show examines how their work progresses and impacts their complicated personal lives.
With older characters as its protagonists, "Hospital Playlist" offers a gentler maturity than Shin and Lee's other work. The slice-of-life qualities from the creative team's preceding series remain as sharply written as ever, elevated by its strong ensemble cast. The medical show intensity and melodrama is certainly there at times, but this is more a show about the daily ups and downs that come with life in one's 40s. An unassuming and earnestly heartwarming tale of medical professionals and the friendships they maintain, "Hospital Playlist" is a strong K-drama comfort watch.
Vincenzo
South Korea might not seem like the most logical setting for an Italian-tinged mafia story, but that's what makes the 2021 series "Vincenzo" work. The series is named for protagonist Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong-ki), who was adopted and raised by a mafioso in Italy, becoming adept at running the crime family's illicit dealings. After his adoptive father's death, Vincenzo returns to Korea to recover a gold bullion stash in an unassuming commercial building. However, a sinister pharmaceutical company illegally seizes control of the building for itself, with Vincenzo having to use his criminal talents to ward them off and claim the hidden fortune.
While "Vincenzo" might not make our list of the best TV crime dramas of all time, it's certainly not for lack of trying. The show features a clash between mafia sensibilities and murderous corporate crime, with Vincenzo's skills put to good use back in his country of origin. The series also brings plenty of comedy as Vincenzo gets to know the quirky residents who run their own businesses in the contested commercial building. A fun juxtaposition of two very different crime styles with a healthy dose of humor, "Vincenzo" is an offbeat and entertaining crime K-drama.
Squid Game
A worldwide phenomenon, "Squid Game" consistently broke Netflix records within days of each of its three seasons' respective releases. The show follows heavily indebted gambler Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who agrees to enter a contest being held on a remote island with a sizable cash prize. Gi-hun discovers the competition consists of a series of reimagined children's games, with the losers brutally killed in each round by those running the event. After surviving the grueling competition, Gi-hun returns to shut down future contests and prevent those behind it from claiming any additional victims.
If there were ever a K-drama that propelled Korean television to undeniable global attention, particularly on Netflix, it was this one. "Squid Game" slayed Nielsen streaming top charts right through its third and final season, largely maintaining a positive critical reception in addition to its strong viewership. This acclaim and popularity was well-deserved, keeping audiences riveted with its lethal challenges and social commentary on the wealth divide. Providing plenty of viciously thrilling dystopian action, "Squid Game" remains something of a gold standard for K-dramas in America.
My Name
Revenge thrillers are a staple in Korean television and movies, with one of the best on Netflix being 2021's "My Name." Han So-hee stars as Yoon Ji-woo, a young woman whose mobster father is brutally murdered by an unseen assailant. Ji-woo plans for revenge in the "My Name" series premiere, joining the police to become a mole for her father's friend and mob boss Choi Mu-jin (Park Hee-soon). Ji-woo uses her police access to investigate her father's murder, putting her loyalties to the test as she moves closer to the truth.
With its bone-crunching action present right from the opening episode and its double agent intrigue and tension, "My Name" stands a cut above most revenge thrillers. That intensity carries over right through its ending, where it's clear that only one can live in the series finale. Han So-hee elevates the whole show with a fierce determination, even in the series' quiet moments, beautifully depicting the conflicting emotions as Ji-woo's vengeance leads her to very dark places. Tautly paced across its eight-episode run, "My Name" makes for a perfect long weekend binge.
Hellbound
Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok adapted their own webtoon "Hellbound" as a Netflix original series in 2021. The story takes place in a Korea where angelic beings suddenly appear and announce which certain individuals are condemned to Hell and when they will be claimed. Right on time, each of these prophecies comes true, with shadowy monsters attacking the named people before incinerating them on the spot. Different factions take advantage of the chaos of these horrific incidents with a religious fervor, quickly coming into conflict with each other.
"Hellbound" is a scathing takedown of organized religion and modern cults of personality, specifically around vitriolic online figures. Among all that social commentary, there are plenty of supernatural scares, with each appearance of the hellish monsters presented with mounting dreadful anticipation. The second season veers more into the dark consequences brought on by the implications of these lethal prophecies on a larger scale. Running for a tight six episodes per season, "Hellbound" never overstays its welcome as it weaves its paranormal horror story.
Business Proposal
Another thriving television genre in Korea is screwball romantic comedies, with one of the best being "Business Proposal." Based on the webnovel by HaeHwa, the series has Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) agree to go on a blind date in the place of her friend Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah). To her surprise, her date is Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop), the young CEO of the company where she works. Concealing this connection, Ha-ri agrees to pose as Tae-moo's fiancée to appease his grandfather Kang Da-goo (Lee Deok-hwa), who will leave ownership of the company to Tae-moo if he marries.
"Business Proposal" is a show that revolves around friendly deception with a premise that feels straight out of a Hollywood rom-com. Of course, Ha-ri and Tae-moo develop genuinely romantic feelings for one another through their fabricated engagement, complicating matters further. But beyond its core couple, the K-drama also presents another love story through their friends, with its own comedic nuances. A feel-good romantic comedy framed within a Korean Cinderella story where Prince Charming is a corporate heir, "Business Proposal" makes for a breezy good time.
The Glory
A more psychological take on the tried-and-true revenge thriller, "The Glory" revolves around an elaborate plot by protagonist Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo). After being bullied mercilessly by a group of mean classmates in high school, Dong-eun meticulously plans her vengeance over the next several years. Having since become a teacher for her tormentors' children, she moves her grand plan into motion, pitting her former classmates against each other. This involves Dong-eun drawing other people wronged by the grown-up bullies into her schemes until her vendetta comes to vicious fruition.
"The Glory" is a harrowing look at bullying in Korean schools, a growing concern in the country that other shows, like "Itaewon Class," address. Song Hye-kyo delivers the performance of her career as Moon Dong-eun, playing the traumatized victim and unforgiving manipulator all at once. Seeing how Dong-eun's carefully crafted plan proceeds is part of the dark hook to the story, like a sadistic chess game. A harrowing thriller that explores the lengths one will go to for revenge, "The Glory" is sharply written and executed every step of the way.
Weak Hero
Another K-drama that deals heavily with high school bullying is "Weak Hero," adapting Seopass and Kim Jin-seok's webtoon of the same name. The show's protagonist is teenage scientific prodigy Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon), who has the misfortune of attending a high school filled with sadistic bullies. Though not physically powerful, Si-eun defends himself through his quick thinking, sharp observational skills, and expert knowledge in physics. With these talents in hand, Si-eun often turns his tormentors' surroundings against them, while also receiving support from his best friends.
"Weak Hero" features some of the most brutal but imaginative action scenes in any coming-of-age action thriller. Watching Si-eun quickly formulate an effective defense against the bullies, utilizing seemingly innocuous items around him, never gets old, and the violence is certainly visceral enough. But beyond the graphic schoolyard feuds, the show features a strong friendship among its three leads that forms much of the story's emotional stakes. An engaging and creative take on high school thrillers, "Weak Hero" keeps sight of its coming-of-age bona fides amid the action.
Bloodhounds
The hard-hitting webtoon "Bloodhounds" by Jeong Chan was adapted into a similarly gritty crime thriller by Netflix in 2023. The show opens with skilled young boxer and former marine Kim Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) learning that his mother was scammed by a powerful loan shark. He teams up with fellow boxer and former marine Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) to take on the crook, only to find he runs a vast criminal network. Geon-woo and Woo-jin ally themselves with other people wronged by the crime syndicate, drawing them into a bloody conflict throughout the streets of Seoul.
Virtually every episode of "Bloodhounds" has at least one major action set piece, often not holding back on its sheer brutality. And while these fights and chases certainly hold the audience's attention, it's the camaraderie between Geon-woo and Woo-jin that really holds much of the show's appeal. On a more melancholy note, the show also marks one of the last roles for the late Kim Sae-ron, who plays one of the duo's young allies. A no-holds-barred crime thriller with a likable cast and impressive set pieces, "Bloodhounds" is another Netflix original winner.
Doctor Slump
The familiar enemies-to-lovers trope is alive and well in the 2024 romantic comedy "Doctor Slump." The show focuses on former high school rivals Yeo Jeong-woo (Park Hyun-sik) and Nam Ha-neul (Park Shin-hye) who both embark on medical careers after school. Through various circumstances, the old classmates each find themselves out of their respective jobs and living together, reigniting the tension between them. As Jeong-woo and Ha-neul get back on their professional feet, this tension turns romantic as they begin to fall in love.
Yes, "Doctor Slump" might have a predictable rom-com premise, but there's a real sense of quality about it. A lot of that comes from the chemistry between Park Hyun-sik and Park Shin-hye, making that transition from rivals to lovers all the more believable. There is also a surprising amount of depth and emotional vulnerability to the story, particularly in regard to its depiction of mental health. A screwball romantic comedy with a genuine heart to it, "Doctor Slump" is another rom-com K-drama hit.
When Life Gives You Tangerines
The full life cycle of a relationship spanning decades is explored in the slice-of-life drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines." The Netflix original series is set on the rurally scenic Jeju Island, right off the coast of the Korean peninsula. The show recounts the romance and marriage of Oh Ae-sun (IU) and Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum), starting from their shared youth in the 1950s. The narrative is framed as being related to their daughter Yang Geum-myeong, also played by IU, who learns of her parents' love story in the early 2000s.
"When Life Gives You Tangerines" is the sort of romantic K-drama on Netflix that leaves viewers in tears. The show takes advantage of its rich historical setting, charting the evolution of the Yang family with that of Korea's postwar modernization. But really, the whole show is about the sacrifices that parents make on behalf of their children and the wider family unit. This fuels a truly effective tearjerker that will get audiences all in their feels, so to speak, as Geum-myeong realizes what her parents went through for her sake.