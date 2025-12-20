Even before the incredible global success of "Squid Game," Netflix had steadily been building a robust library of South Korean scripted television, or K-dramas. This includes a balanced mix of impressive original programming and licensed fan favorites that were previously broadcast in South Korea. More than just other dystopian thrillers like "Squid Game," the K-dramas that Netflix has produced and curated venture into virtually every major genre, including romantic comedy and supernatural horror. Simply put, there is a K-drama for everybody available to stream on Netflix; they just need to know where to start looking.

Fortunately, TVLine is here to help provide our personal viewing recommendations, focusing on which K-dramas stand out above the rest. And with so many stellar Korean shows to choose from, we've offered a healthy mix of genres to check out as the best at those particular storytelling sensibilities. Here are the 15 best K-dramas streaming on Netflix right now that you need to check out next.