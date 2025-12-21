We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The MGM+ original series "From" is one of the premium cabler's best horror shows, bringing all the small-town scares. The series takes place in a town that mysteriously traps anyone who enters it, including the Matthews family, who take a detour into town in the series premiere. At night, shape-shifting monsters prowl the township limits, brutally killing anyone not sheltering in a structure protected by a magical talisman. The town's sheriff, Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), works with those trapped in the town to find a way to finally escape from the sinister region.

There are plenty of community and location-centric horror shows and thrillers that fans of "From" should check out next. Several of these shows veer into the outright supernatural, while others also feature a narrative that has their characters trapped in a single location like "From." These elements add a growing sense of tension to the stories, sometimes leaning into overt claustrophobia throughout their larger mystery. Here are the 12 best horror TV shows like "From" for those looking to keep the thrills coming.