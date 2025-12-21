Bowen Yang Says An Emotional Goodbye To SNL With Help From Ariana Grande And Cher — Watch

Bowen Yang said a heartfelt goodbye to "Saturday Night Live" this week — and added a few laughs on his way out.

Yang, who announced he's leaving the NBC sketch comedy staple after seven years as a cast member, marked the occasion by playing a Delta airport lounge attendant serving up eggnog in the episode's final sketch. In a wink to Yang's exit, his character Ed announced that he's retiring: "This is my last shift." He waxed nostalgic about his time there: "I'm gonna miss everything about this place: the way it smells, the celebrities who would come through. Just last week, Josh O'Connor was here!"

Host Ariana Grande played Ed's wife Rhonda, who called to tell him how proud she was for all the eggnog he made over the years: "Some of it was great... some of it was rotten." (Ed added: "And a lot of it got cut.") Yang got emotional as Ed added a wistful note: "I kinda think eggnog is a little like me: It's not for everyone, but the people who like it are my kind of people."

Ed and Rhonda then launched into a melancholy duet of "Please Come Home for Christmas" before Kenan Thompson entered the lounge to grab some eggnog and say goodbye to Yang... um, Ed: "Good luck. I'm gonna miss you." Later, Rhonda joined Ed in the lounge, saying she still can't believe he's retiring. Ed insisted, "I just wanted to go out on top," but Rhonda shot back: "Oh, everyone knows you're a bottom, honey."

Ed said a tearful thank-you to everyone he's worked with, including his boss... "the CEO of eggnog at Delta," played by musical guest Cher. When Ed asked for a little feedback, Cher's CEO told him: "Well, everyone thought you were a little bit too gay. But do you know what? You're perfect for me." A tearful Yang managed to choke out, "This place will always be home" before launching into a final verse of the Christmas tune and hugging Grande and Cher. (Grande also said a special thank-you to Yang during the episode's goodnights: "We love you so much.")