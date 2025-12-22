New Scrubs Promo Proves The Guy Love Is Still Strong In ABC Revival (Exclusive)

Let's face the facts about JD and Turk, a love anything but unspecified — proudly on display in an exclusive promo from ABC's upcoming "Scrubs" revival, premiering right here on TVLine.

Though fans have already caught a fleeting glimpse of the scene — which finds JD and Turk reuniting for their signature "Eaaaaaagle," only for the universe to not-so-gently remind them they may be getting too old for this sort of thing — it plays very differently in full.

Here, we see (A) JD and Turk bubbling with the same giddy excitement they shared 16 years ago, and (B) the perfectly calibrated reactions from Elliot ("Here we go!"), Carla (on hand to watch them collapse), and Dr. Cox, who scoffs, "You two idiots are perfect for each other."

The moment builds on a brief tease fans first saw in a Nov. 24 retrospective promo, which looked back at the original series and ended with a blink-and-you'll-miss-it glimpse of the two friends back together. This newly released clip, however, marks the first sizable footage pulled directly from the season premiere, offering fans their clearest look yet at how the medical comedy picks up years later.