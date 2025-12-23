Of all the long-running, enduringly popular crime procedurals on American television, few franchises can top the longevity and scope of "NCIS." Standing for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the main series premiered in 2003 as a spin-off of "JAG" and has been a CBS staple ever since. The main show follows a team of special agents working for the NCIS office primarily out of their headquarters in Washington, D.C. Since the original series' debut, it has spawned several spin-offs, each with their own main casts solving Navy-related crimes in different parts of the world.

Simply put, if you're looking for a crime series with an underlying military theme, "NCIS" and its growing number of offshoot have got you covered. But like any expansive franchise, not all procedurals are created equal, and that's certainly true here. While every show has its own vocal fans, the fact of the matter is that some just can't stack up to some of their more celebrated counterparts. Here is every "NCIS" show ranked from worst to best, each providing its own twist on the tried-and-true procedural formula.