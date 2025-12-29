The Canceled Miniseries You Likely Have No Idea HBO's Euphoria Was Based On

Originally premiering on the Israeli television channel Hot 3, the original "Euphoria" consisted of only one 10-episode season. Similar to its American adaptation, the Israeli series follows a troubled teen (named Hofit) and showcases the lives of teenagers living drug-addled, promiscuous lives. But one major difference is that the series' narrative is set in the 1990s, rather than the present day. The series takes place one year after the murder of a 16-year-old named Ra'anan (Kosta Kaplan), which is directly inspired by the 2004 real-life murder of Ra'anan Levy.

While HBO's "Euphoria" is based on the Israeli series and shares some similarities, it is not a one-to-one adaptation. While various characters narrate the American version, the Israeli show is narrated by Kino (Dekel Adin), who was a childhood friend of Ra'anan and a witness to his murder. Also, Fezco (Angus Cloud) from the American series has his Israeli counterpart in the form of Deker Eldar AKA "Tzehubon" (Dolev Mesika), and while both are involved in drug dealing, Deker is closer in nature to the abusive Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) than the warm Fezco, given that Deker uses his chemical knowledge of drugs to take sexual advantage of Hofit.

The highly anticipated third season of HBO's "Euphoria" is slated to return in April.