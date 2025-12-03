Euphoria Sets Season 3 Premiere At HBO — Find Out What The Kids Are Up To (And Who's Married?!) When They Return

The long-awaited Season 3 of "Euphoria" will premiere on HBO in April.

At an HBO Max presentation in London today, series creator Sam Levinson confirmed that the new season would start with a significant time jump from the events of the Season 2 finale.

"We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off," Variety quoted Levinson as saying. He added that Cassie and Nate are engaged and living in the suburbs, and that the future Mrs. Jacobs is "very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time."

Levinson also vowed that the engaged couple will marry during the season, "and I promise that it will be an unforgettable night." Earlier this year, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, described his experience shooting the upcoming season of the drama as "incredibly liberating" and added,"I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before."

Meanwhile, Levinson said at the presentation, Maddy is working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Jules is in art school and planning a career as a painter.