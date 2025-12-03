Euphoria Sets Season 3 Premiere At HBO — Find Out What The Kids Are Up To (And Who's Married?!) When They Return
The long-awaited Season 3 of "Euphoria" will premiere on HBO in April.
At an HBO Max presentation in London today, series creator Sam Levinson confirmed that the new season would start with a significant time jump from the events of the Season 2 finale.
"We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie, trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off," Variety quoted Levinson as saying. He added that Cassie and Nate are engaged and living in the suburbs, and that the future Mrs. Jacobs is "very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time."
Levinson also vowed that the engaged couple will marry during the season, "and I promise that it will be an unforgettable night." Earlier this year, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, described his experience shooting the upcoming season of the drama as "incredibly liberating" and added,"I got to play something so sort of far out from what I've done before."
Meanwhile, Levinson said at the presentation, Maddy is working at a Hollywood talent agency, and Jules is in art school and planning a career as a painter.
Which 'Euphoria' cast members will return for Season 3?
Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, just like its previous two runs. In addition to Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Colman Domingo, and Jacob Elordi, the returning cast includes Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Zak Steiner and Sophia Rose Wilson.
Season 3's new faces include: Asante Blackk ("This Is Us") as a character named Kidd, Sharon Stone ("Basic Instinct"), Kadeem Hardison ("A Different World"), Spanish pop star Rosalía, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten ("Gossip Girl"), Darrell Britt-Gibson ("Barry"), James Landry Hébert ("1883"), Priscilla Delgado ("A League of Their Own"), Danielle Deadwyler ("Till"), Natasha Lyonne ("Poker Face"), Sam Trammell ("True Blood), YouTuber Trisha Paytas, Kwame Patterson ("The Wire"), film director Eli Roth, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Madison Thompson, and Matthew Willig.
"Euphoria" was renewed for Season 3 in February 2022, just ahead of its Season 2 finale. The time that followed, though, was studded with controversy and tragedy for the series. In March, HBO refuted a report that alleged that on-set conditions were toxic and/or unsafe. In August, series regular Barbie Ferreira announced her departure via Instagram. Then, in 2023, cast member Dominic Fike said he'd nearly lost his job because he'd been high on drugs while filming several Season 2 scenes. And in July of that year, Angus Cloud, who played the soft-spoken Fezco, died at age 25.
Viewers will recall that Season 2 ended with Rue getting clean, Cassie and Nate breaking up, Nate having his father arrested, Fez getting shot during a police standoff that ended with the death of Ash, and the culmination of Lexi's absolutely bonkers play. (Read a full finale recap.)
Are you excited to hear the new "Euphoria" intel? Hit the comments with your thoughts!