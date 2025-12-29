15 Best TV Shows Like The Mentalist
"The Mentalist" walks on well-trodden ground. A crime procedural with an odd couple at its center, the broad outline of the characters and their stories will feel familiar to fans of the genre. Simon Baker plays Patrick Jane, the quirky police consultant with hidden depth and a dark past. Robin Tunney plays Teresa Lisbon, his no-nonsense boss, always frustrated by Jane's antics. They're joined by a group of earnest, slightly odd junior agents.
The basic plot of "The Mentalist" describes the plot of many crime procedurals, but what makes it stand out is the compelling dynamic between the characters and Jane's particular brand of eccentricity. A supposed psychic (he's actually just highly observant), Jane's seemingly carefree, flashy personality belies a deep well of pain within. His wife and daughter were murdered by a serial killer called Red John, which is the real reason he became involved in law enforcement.
Thankfully, if you're a fan of "The Mentalist," there are several other shows that also offer enough of a twist on this formula to stand out from the pack. Keep reading to discover your new favorite show.
The Blacklist
In the NBC series "The Blacklist," nothing is as it seems. Megan Boone plays Elizabeth Keen, a rookie FBI agent who gets called into a covert op when one of the FBI's most wanted men, notorious criminal Raymond Reddington (James Spader), requests her presence. FBI Assistant Director Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) leads the team, which includes several agents more experienced than Keen. Reddington offers to help the FBI track down the world's most dangerous criminal on the condition that he receives immunity for his own crimes.
Reddington is a brilliant salesman, making it almost impossible to tell if he's being genuine or manipulative. Throughout the series' 10 seasons, we learn shocking secrets about the characters that subvert what we thought we knew, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats at every turn. Though much of the series functions like a procedural, as the majority of the episodes follow the team as they try to stop one of the criminals on Reddington's list, the larger questions remain a puzzle. Chief among them is the relationship between Keen and Reddington: who is she to him, and what does he want from her? The fascinating and mysterious duo serves as the driving force of the series.
Bones
Many crime procedurals in the 21st century take inspiration from one of the most beloved shows of the 1990s: "The X-Files." In particular, the unconventional, opposites-attract partnership between Mulder and Scully, including their will-they-or-won't-they tension, has been replicated time and time again. The Fox police procedural "Bones" represents one of its most successful imitations.
Emily Deschanel plays Temperance Brennan, aka "Bones," a forensic anthropologist who works at Washington D.C.'s Jeffersonian Institute. She often consults with the FBI, who request her assistance on cases where human remains are badly damaged. David Boreanaz plays Agent Seeley Booth, Brennan's unwitting partner. The pair immediately clash, as Booth distrusts scientists and acts based on his gut, while Brennan lives and dies by scientific fact. As with Mulder and Scully and Jane and Lisbon from "The Mentalist," their tension turns romantic, and their playfully combative dynamic conceals their affection for one another.
Deschanel kills in the role of Brennan, and her misunderstanding of social cues provides many of the series' laughs, while her fellow scientists, known as the "squints," deliver scientific findings in the most hilarious of ways.
Castle
An unusual man working as a police consultant? Check. A developing romance between two characters who initially dislike each other? Check. A storyline involving the unsolved murder of one of the protagonist's family members? Check. Similarities between "The Mentalist" and "Castle" abound, and fans of the former show will likely enjoy the latter.
Nathan Fillion plays Richard Castle, a successful mystery novelist living in New York City. When the NYPD brings Castle in for questioning about a murder based on one of his books, he gets to know homicide detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic). He begins shadowing Beckett as research for his next book, much to her annoyance. While Beckett detests Castle at first, their contentious relationship, as often happens on TV, turns to love.
Patrick Jane and Richard Castle share many similarities. Both famous in their respective fields, the two men use humor and charisma to get what they want. Beckett and Lisbon, their long-suffering partners, would have much to commiserate about. The show's joviality mixed with its darker elements, including a vast criminal conspiracy, makes "Castle" a compelling watch.
Elementary
As the most famous detective duo of all, the stories of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson have been adapted hundreds of times on both the big and small screens. The CBS series "Elementary" has the distinction of being one of the most unique iterations of the characters. Jonny Lee Miller plays Sherlock, who in this story is a recovering drug addict who's recently relocated to New York City. In a stroke of utter casting genius, Lucy Liu plays Joan Watson, a former surgeon hired to be Sherlock's sober companion.
On paper, the differences between "Elementary" and its source material stand out, but in practice, these distinctions are more than just a trendy schtick. Miller's Sherlock retains the character's quick-witted brilliance and eccentricity, while imbuing him with complexity and an underlying sense of kindness. Liu's Joan Watson is equally as patient and empathetic with Sherlock as she is frustrated with him, and she is given the chance to shine just as much as her partner.
While "Elementary" doesn't fulfill the enemies-to-lovers trope, Sherlock and Watson's relationship is the most tender, nuanced take on the duo we've ever seen. Indeed, that their relationship remains platonic is part of what makes it so profound. The quiet love they have for one another is not something we often see on screen.
Elsbeth
If you love zany police consultants, you absolutely must watch "Elsbeth" — it's the law. The titular character, played by Carrie Preston, originated as a recurring character on "The Good Wife" but she finally takes center stage in "Elsbeth." After moving from Chicago to New York City, Elsbeth is hired by the DOJ to oversee the NYPD following a series of controversial cases.
In every episode, Elsbeth becomes a pain in the department's side, inserting herself into the investigation but always solving the case in the process. Elsbeth is a hilarious and lovable character, and the format of the show is deeply satisfying. Everyone underestimates Elsbeth because of her kooky personality and brightly colored clothing, and she uses those misguided expectations to her advantage. Watching her crack the case never gets old, and she creates a wonderful dynamic with every character she interacts with.
Fringe
Along with "Bones," the supernatural mystery series "Fringe" is one of the clearest descendants of "The X-Files" we have. Anna Torv plays FBI agent Olivia Dunham, assigned to the bureau's mysterious Fringe Division. This secret division investigates unexplained occurrences, some of which appear supernatural or otherworldly in nature. Her team includes Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), estranged son of literal mad scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble), and their resident tech expert, Junior Agent Astrid Farnsworth (Jasika Nicole). They are led by the stoic Phillip Broyles (Lance Reddick).
Much like "The X-Files" and "The Mentalist," "Fringe" often follows a mystery-of-the-week format, delving into the show's larger mythology in later seasons. Driven by a powerhouse performance from Torv, the relationships between the characters anchor the show's more esoteric elements. Though the serious Olivia and the easygoing Peter seem like a poor match at first, they develop a deep love for one another that may be strong enough to save the world.
Hannibal
"Hannibal" is not your typical police consultant show. Based on Thomas Harris' much-adapted book series, "Hannibal" follows Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), a criminal profiler with the unique ability to inhabit the minds of killers. Worried about his fragile mental state, Will's boss at the FBI (Laurence Fishburne) sends him to Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a forensic psychiatrist. Will and Hannibal develop an intimate relationship, and Hannibal helps Will solve crimes involving sadistic serial killers.
As the audience knows, Hannibal is a serial killer himself, and a cannibalistic one at that. Hannibal ingratiates himself into the lives of the FBI agents, often inviting them over to his home for a fine dining experience where they unwittingly feast on human flesh. Will and Hannibal's relationship is unlike any other in this genre. Will fascinates Hannibal, and he gets inside Will's head the way no one else has. Both men develop an obsession with one another that starts to look a lot like love. NBC took a risk airing the grotesque content of the show, and it's certainly not for the faint of heart, but you can't find this kind of psychological derangement anywhere else.
High Potential
The 2024 series "High Potential" looks similar to many other procedurals of this ilk, and it's lead actress Kaitlin Olson ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia") who elevates the source material. Based on the French series "HPI" (Haut Potentiel Intellectuel), "High Potential" revolves around Morgan Gillory (Olson), a brilliant single mom of three kids. While working as a cleaning lady for the LAPD, Morgan solves a seemingly unsolvable case using her high IQ and talent for observation.
Noticing her detective skills, the LAPD hires Morgan as a consultant. She's paired with Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), a logical, rule-following detective skeptical of Morgan's unconventional style. While becoming a crime-solving superstar, Morgan works the case of Roman, her first husband and the father of her eldest child, who disappeared suddenly 15 years ago.
"High Potential" delivers all the familiar elements of "The Mentalist," but with a different flavor. (Patrick Jane couldn't rock Morgan's endless supply of furry jackets.) You've got the gifted-but-odd protagonist, the mysterious past, and the simmering tension between the consultant and the cop. What's not to love?
Lie To Me
"Lie To Me" follows not just one law enforcement consultant, but a whole team of them. The show centers on Dr. Cal Lightman (Tim Roth), an expert in the field of body language and micro expressions. Due to his expertise, Lightman has the uncanny ability to discern if someone is lying. Dr. Lightman runs The Lightman Group, a consulting firm of sorts that aids different organizations, primarily law enforcement, in their investigations.
Lightman works with a team of experts using applied psychology to uncover the truth. Dr. Gillian Foster (Kelli Williams) co-founded the group and is a colleague in the field of psychology. Eli Loker (Brendan Hines) is a studious member of the team who believes in radical honesty. Lightman calls Ria Torres (Monica Raymund) a "natural" and she works as his protege. Mekhi Phifer plays Ben Reynolds, the FBI agent assigned to assist The Lightman Group in their investigations.
With its intriguing, well-executed concept, "Lie to Me" stands out in a sea of procedurals, though it only had three seasons to spread its wings.
Lucifer
The most novel take on the procedural in recent memory, "Lucifer" delights in its own absurdity. A dashing Tom Ellis plays Lucifer, the devil himself. Bored of ruling Hell, Lucifer abandons his post and travels to Los Angeles, where he runs a swanky nightclub. Content with his hedonistic life of music, drinking, and bedding women (and men), things change for Lucifer when someone commits murder outside of his club. He meets Chloe Decker (Lauren German), a homicide detective assigned to the case. Chloe fascinates Lucifer because she seems to be the only person on the planet immune to his devilish charm.
Much to Chloe's chagrin, Lucifer begins working as a police consultant, using his power of manipulation — in which he compels people to share their deepest desires — to solve crimes. Chloe and Lucifer eventually grow close, as Lucifer realizes he has goodness in him, and Chloe sees the heart underneath all that pompousness. While Ellis' dazzling charm is enough to power the show on its own, the eccentric cast of characters around him — including the Devil's therapist, a demon bodyguard, and God himself — makes for a fantastic ensemble.
Medium
Fans of "The Mentalist" know that Patrick Jane isn't really a psychic — he just uses his highly developed observational skills to read people. If you're looking for a procedural where supernatural abilities are treated as fact, not fiction, "Medium" might be right up your alley. Patricia Arquette plays Allison DuBois, a medium living in Arizona. (The character and her experiences are based on stories told by a woman of the same name.) While working at the district attorney's office in Phoenix, DuBois uses her psychic abilities to solve a crime.
She begins working for the DA as a consultant, using her prophetic dreams and visions to help close cases. She often struggles to convince people her gift is real, including her family, but eventually wins over many of her skeptics. Though elements of the show might feel dated, "Medium" features enough engaging mysteries and several seriously spine-tingling plotlines to keep audiences hooked.
Monk
In the USA series "Monk," Tony Shalhoub plays Adrian Monk, a former San Francisco homicide detective. Following the murder of his wife, Monk's obsessive–compulsive disorder and his numerous phobias, including germaphobia, became debilitating, and he didn't leave the house for three years. No longer on the force, Monk begins working as a private detective, aided by his personal assistant and therapist. Monk helps the police with their most complicated cases, using his keen observational skills to see what others don't.
Like most procedurals, "Monk" adheres to a formula that dictates the arc of each episode. In this case, fans of the show love it because of how well it sticks to the program, with barely any deviation. "Monk" moves at a pace much slower than its contemporaries in the genre. Every episode looks at a new case, while we learn more about Monk's personal life and emotional state, along with the lives of his colleagues. The show doesn't rely on dramatic cliffhangers, shocking twists, character deaths, or sexual escapades to keep viewers engaged. Instead, fans keep coming back for more because the series is both satisfying and comforting.
Numb3rs
At once a family drama and a police procedural, "Numb3rs" delivers the best of both worlds. Rob Morrow plays FBI Agent Don Eppes. Don enlists his brother, Charlie (David Krumholtz), a mathematical genius, to help him solve his most perplexing cases. Don's fellow agents at the FBI don't always understand Charlie's utility to the bureau, but his colleagues at the university where he works often help him with cases. Though Don and Charlie work closely together, their relationship is far from perfect.
The brothers grew apart after their mother's death and sometimes butt heads over their different ways of seeing the world. The eminently charming Judd Hirsch plays Alan, Don and Charlie's father. A lovable, easygoing man with an activist past, Alan often acts as the peacemaker between his two boys, and his character arc proves just as important as Don and Charlie's. Produced by brothers Tony and Ridley Scott, this blend of crime-solving and domestic concerns gives the series a grounded, character-driven mentality.
Poker Face
Channeling Lieutenant Columbo himself, the singular Natasha Lyonne plays a delightfully off-kilter would-be detective in "Poker Face." Created by Rian Johnson, the series sees Lyonne playing Charlie Cale, a woman with the ability to tell if people are lying. After getting in trouble with some casino men, Charlie hits the road in her classic car, finding temporary work and meeting many interesting people along the way.
Though not aiming to become a detective, mysteries in need of solving seem to follow Charlie everywhere she goes. Using the inverted detective story structure popularized by "Columbo," the show begins with a murder and then follows Charlie as she uncovers the culprit. Though it follows a case-of-the-week format, each episode is unique. This is largely due to the fact that every episode includes at least one memorable guest star, if not several. Guest stars have included Judith Light, Nick Nolte, and Cynthia Erivo, to name just a few. At the center of it all, Lyonne delivers an equal parts witty and heartfelt performance worthy of a spot in the detective hall of fame.
Psych
Like "The Mentalist," "Psych" follows a fake psychic helping the police solve crimes. But while Patrick Jane uses his abilities to become a celebrity, Shawn Spencer's (James Roday Rodriguez) foray into the psychic field is far more accidental. When he was a child, Shawn's father, Henry (Corbin Bernsen), taught him to hone his observation and deduction skills in the hopes that Shawn would follow in his footsteps as a police detective. In a sort of roundabout way, Henry's dreams come true.
When the police become suspicious of Shawn after he calls in dozens of helpful tips about unsolved cases, Shawn lies and says he's a psychic to avoid jail time. Shawn and his best friend, Gus (Dulé Hill), start a psychic detective agency to consult with the police on difficult cases. Shawn and his unwitting accomplice must keep up the ruse, which often involves Shawn behaving in an increasingly bizarre manner to sell the story. Indeed, "Psych" primarily functions as a detective comedy, though several more serious plots give the show an occasional sense of gravitas.