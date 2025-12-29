15 Best TV Shows Like The Mentalist

"The Mentalist" walks on well-trodden ground. A crime procedural with an odd couple at its center, the broad outline of the characters and their stories will feel familiar to fans of the genre. Simon Baker plays Patrick Jane, the quirky police consultant with hidden depth and a dark past. Robin Tunney plays Teresa Lisbon, his no-nonsense boss, always frustrated by Jane's antics. They're joined by a group of earnest, slightly odd junior agents.

The basic plot of "The Mentalist" describes the plot of many crime procedurals, but what makes it stand out is the compelling dynamic between the characters and Jane's particular brand of eccentricity. A supposed psychic (he's actually just highly observant), Jane's seemingly carefree, flashy personality belies a deep well of pain within. His wife and daughter were murdered by a serial killer called Red John, which is the real reason he became involved in law enforcement.

Thankfully, if you're a fan of "The Mentalist," there are several other shows that also offer enough of a twist on this formula to stand out from the pack. Keep reading to discover your new favorite show.