TVLine's Performers Of The Week: Connor Storrie And Hudson Williams

THE PERFORMERS | Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams

THE SHOW | HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry"

THE EPISODE | "The Cottage" (Dec. 26, 2025)

THE PERFORMANCES | In hockey terms, the finale of HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry" was a total shutout, with its two captains playing in such perfect synchronicity, we found ourselves cheering long after the final buzzer. That's about the extent of our ability to discuss the actual game of hockey, so let's drop the metaphors and just fan out over the incredible performances Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams delivered in the season's long-awaited conclusion, shall we?

Before Shane and Ilya even arrived at "The Cottage," you could feel the heat building between them as they drove towards the one place they could be truly open together, and everything that happened upon their arrival was pure chemistry-laced bliss. Watching these two men, both of whom have been guarded all season for their own complicated reasons, finally surrendering to a life together was satisfying in ways we can only begin to describe.

From the episode's simpler moments, like Ilya being aghast as Shane's bird-calling abilities, to the more vulnerable exchanges, like Ilya opening up about his late mother to Shane, we never once felt like we were watching two actors at work; instead, we were merely interlopers witnessing a beautiful relationship play out in the purest sense.

Ilya's confession of love in Episode 5 (via a powerful monologue delivered in perfect Russian) was indeed impressive, but finally hearing both characters swapping "I love you"s in English was gratifying beyond measure. Like Shane, who really should have checked his phone, we were also completely lost in the beauty of their love, transporting us to another place entirely.

Which brings us to the finale's gutting (and ultimately healing) conclusion, as Shane and Ilya came out as a couple to Shane's parents. We felt every ounce of trepidation as Shane revealed the timeline of their relationship, just as we felt the unwavering support from Ilya as his partner — sorry, make that boyfriend — finally unburdened himself from the weight of his own secrecy.

One particularly stunning moment came when Shane's mother not only accepted her son with pride, but also apologized for making him think he couldn't come out to her sooner. It's everything a queer child longs to hear from a parent, and Williams' reaction — one of both forgiveness and surrender — captured the experience perfectly. We also didn't think it was possible to cry at a closing credits sequence, but boy, were we wrong. Shane and Ilya's silent interactions and stolen glances as they quite literally rode off into the sunset were pure joy.

There's been a lot of "give them all the Emmys!" chatter on social media, but since "Heated Rivalry" is a Canadian production, it's sadly ineligible for consideration. This can mean only one thing: It's time for fans to start planning the menu for their Canadian Screen Awards viewing parties. We'll bring the chocolate hockey pucks!

