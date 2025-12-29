Jim Carrey Played Santa Claus Opposite Ryan Gosling In This Cult Classic Show

Jim Carrey has embodied pop culture's most prominent Christmas cranks, The Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge, in big-budget movies. But when he's played festive figures who are all about good vibes — or generally positive intentions, at least – it's often been on television.

In Funny or Die's "Drunk History Christmas," the rubber-faced Canadian portrayed Santa Claus opposite Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. This episode of "Drunk History" — one of the best shows currently streaming on Paramount+ — saw the cast act out a five-minute rendition of "A Visit from St. Nicholas." It didn't go smoothly, though, as narrator Allan McLeod drank half a bottle of whiskey before reciting the 1823 poem.

Carrey's other TV segment in a Santa suit came about way back on Fox's "In Living Color," the '90s sketch series he was in before his A-list ascendancy. In "Santa Fire Marshal Bill," the eventual "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" star's Fire Marshal Bill character, dressed as Santa, climbed down a chimney to harass a family with unsolicited household safety tips. Upon his arrival, Fire Marshal Bill killed the mood by delivering zero presents and telling the kids that Santa is nothing more than a corporate shill created for marketing purposes.

Isn't it wild how Jim Carrey used to be the most famous person on the planet, whereas now he's simply a highly respected film and television actor? Feel free to discuss in the comments.