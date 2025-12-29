Jim Carrey Played Santa Claus Opposite Ryan Gosling In This Cult Classic Show

By Kieran Fisher
Jim Carrey has embodied pop culture's most prominent Christmas cranks, The Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge, in big-budget movies. But when he's played festive figures who are all about good vibes — or generally positive intentions, at least – it's often been on television.  

In Funny or Die's "Drunk History Christmas," the rubber-faced Canadian portrayed Santa Claus opposite Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. This episode of "Drunk History" — one of the best shows currently streaming on Paramount+ — saw the cast act out a five-minute rendition of "A Visit from St. Nicholas." It didn't go smoothly, though, as narrator Allan McLeod drank half a bottle of whiskey before reciting the 1823 poem.

Carrey's other TV segment in a Santa suit came about way back on Fox's "In Living Color," the '90s sketch series he was in before his A-list ascendancy. In "Santa Fire Marshal Bill," the eventual "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" star's Fire Marshal Bill character, dressed as Santa, climbed down a chimney to harass a family with unsolicited household safety tips. Upon his arrival, Fire Marshal Bill killed the mood by delivering zero presents and telling the kids that Santa is nothing more than a corporate shill created for marketing purposes.

Isn't it wild how Jim Carrey used to be the most famous person on the planet, whereas now he's simply a highly respected film and television actor? Feel free to discuss in the comments. 

