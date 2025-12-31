What To Watch Wednesday: New Year's Eve Countdowns, Stranger Things Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, and Bert Kreischer and HARDY count down to 2026, and "Stranger Things" comes to an end.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for December 31, 2025
Fallout
Lucy gets caught up in the Legion's civil war; the arrival of the Commonwealth's Xander Harkness (Kumail Nanjiani) complicates things for the Brotherhood and Maximus.
Palm Royale
Palm Beach society arrives in Switzerland with sights set on the Dellacorte generation-skipping trust.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy and Annabeth must confront their flaws at a resort sanctuary.
Together
A couple (Dave Franco and Alison Brie) endures a nightmarish encounter with a mysterious, unnatural force that threatens to corrupt their lives, their love, and their flesh.
The Twilight Zone Marathon
Enter a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity with consecutive episodes of the sci-fi classic. (Heroes & Icons airs its own binge, beginning at 8 p.m.)
College Football
ESPN
- Iowa vs. Vanderbilt (12 p.m.)
- Nebraska vs. Utah (3:30 p.m.)
- Miami vs. Ohio State (7:30 p.m.)
CBS
- Arizona State vs. Duke (2 p.m.)
ABC
- Michigan vs. Texas (3 p.m.)
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest
4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Diana Ross, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, and Russell perform; Seacrest, Rita Ora, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough, and Chance the Rapper host.
New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
Robyn, Shakira, Brandy and Monica, Bryan Adams, Florence + The Machine, and RAYE perform.
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.; Bert Kreischer and HARDY host.
Stranger Things
Series finale: The trailer begins with flashbacks to the Hawkins crew's younger days before offering a terrifying taste of the carnage to come — including one particularly haunting shot of Dustin reacting to an approaching cloud of doom.
A Toast to 2025
Joined by a wide-ranging lineup of actors, athletes, comedians, TV personalities and NBC News talent, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will look back at the most unforgettable, buzziest, and inspiring moments of 2025.