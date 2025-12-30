Stranger Things Series Finale Trailer Sets The Stage For Eleven's Last Battle: 'Let's End This, Kid'

Are you ready for one last trip to Hawkins, Ind.? If not, perhaps this just-released trailer for the series finale of "Stranger Things" will get you in the mood.

"I need you to fight one last time," Hopper tells Eleven in the trailer above. "Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You've been attacked, manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let's end this, kid."

The trailer begins with flashbacks to the Hawkins crew's younger days before offering a terrifying taste of the carnage to come, including one particularly haunting shot of Dustin reacting to an approaching cloud of doom. "Mother of God," indeed!

Heading into the show's last episode, we can't help but worry that at least one major character won't make it out alive. Even though series creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised not to kill anyone off just "to shock people or because people have a bloodlust," we're still setting up a prayer circle for Eleven and Kali. The events of Volume 2, which dropped on Christmas Day, have us fearing that either (or both!) could be on the chopping block.

Clocking in at over two hours, the series finale of "Stranger Things" (aka Season 5, Episode 8) hits Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c. If you're looking to enjoy it on a slightly larger screen, Netflix is also releasing the finale in select theaters nationwide. Click here to see where it's playing near you.

