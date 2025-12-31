12 TV Stars Who Returned To Television After A Failed Movie Career

David Caruso is the patron saint of TV stars who failed to make it in the movies. He got his big break in 1993, landing the lead role of Detective John Kelly in ABC's "NYPD Blue." With a gritty, down-and-dirty style viewers weren't used to seeing on broadcast TV, "NYPD Blue" turned out to be a surprise hit. But then Caruso dumped "NYPD Blue" only four episodes into the second season — reportedly, his coworkers did not miss him.

"He wanted to be a movie star," executive producer Steven Bochco wrote in his memoir "Truth is a Total Defense." "His plan was to alienate the writers, producers, and his fellow castmates in hopes that we would dump him from the show."

Caruso tried to parlay his TV fame into movies and even got top billing over bona fide stars Nicolas Cage and Samuel L. Jackson in 1995's "Kiss of Death." Alas, that title turned out to be apropos, as he was apparently a kiss of death as a box office leading man. Caruso eventually landed a comeback TV gig on CBS' "CSI: Miami" in 2002. This time, he stuck around for the entire 10-season series before its cancellation in 2012.