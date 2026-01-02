TVLine Asks: What Was Stranger Things Heroine's Fate? Did CBS' NYE Broadcast Drop The Ball? Week's Cringiest TV Moment? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Stranger Things," "Fallout," "The Pitt," and more!

1 | Did it bug any other "Heated Rivalry" fans that Kip didn't join Scott as his +1 to the MLH Awards?

2 | How great was it to see "Outlander" characters Fergus and Marsali in the "Outlander" final season trailer? (Book readers, hush it up.)

3 | Was the "Landman" opening sequence, in which Tommy inadvertently flashed a hotel staffer, not the ball drop you were expecting this New Year's week?

4 | Considering "The Simpsons" is known for predicting the future, do you think "The Great Masked British Bake-Off" will eventually become a reality? And will Nurse Shark reveal herself to indeed be Nancy Pelosi?

Fox screenshot

5 | For those who watched "The Pitt" Season 1 for the first time on TNT, how likely are you to subscribe to HBO Max to watch Season 2 when it premieres Jan. 8 — rather than wait for a potential TNT run later this year?

6 | Did you catch Jeff Daniels and Candice Bergen's brief appearances in the "Shrinking" trailer? And between them and Michael J. Fox, which TV vet are you most excited to see join Jimmy and his crew?

7 | How confused were you when CBS' "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" cut to an encore of "Matlock" due to technical difficulties? Did you wind up switching to a competing NYE countdown, or did you stick it out until the program resumed roughly 15 minutes later?

8 | "Stranger Things" fans: In light of the series finale, which version of El's fate are you choosing to believe? Wasn't it weird, after seasons of terrorizing the Hawkins kids, that the Demogorgon and other Demo-creatures didn't have a bigger role in the story's final chapter? And finally, though sweet, wasn't the least believable aspect of the finale that Robin, Steve, Nancy, and Jonathan are actually going to meet up monthly?

9 | Was there a cringier TV moment this week than Anderson Cooper asking "Star Trek" stars Rebecca Romijn (of "Strange New Worlds") and Jerry O'Connell (of "Lower Decks") why they were doing their CNN New Year's Eve interview from a "Star Trek" float the night before the Rose Parade?

10 | Do you kinda, sorta wish "Fallout" would stop reminding us of vault incest?

11 | Did this week's episode of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" make anyone else want to get a guinea pig? No? Just us?

12 | Were you the least bit surprised that not a single "Community" cast member agreed to participate in CNN's Chevy Chase documentary "I'm Chevy Chase And You're Not"?

13 | "Law & Order: SVU" faithful: How relieved were you to see that the long-absent Fin will be part of the big "Law & Order" crossover winter premiere?



