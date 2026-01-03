Cardi B Becomes Drag Race's 'Villain Judge' In Season 18 Premiere — Who Are Your Early Favorites?

Cardi B may not cook or clean, but she made a meal out of her debut on "RuPaul's Drag Race," leaving nary a crumb to pick up.

Friday's Season 18 premiere welcomed Cardi to the judges' panel, where the rapper earned the title of "villain judge." Was it a title she gave to herself? Yes. But in her defense, it was absolutely deserved — and thoroughly entertaining. While some guest judges tread lightly, offering mild criticisms amid generally neutral statements, Cardi came out swinging, leaving at least one queen slack-jawed in disbelief.

The season's first main challenge required the 14 new queens (learn more about them here) to design runway looks using unconventional materials inspired by contestants from years past. But while some queens understood the assignment — like Nini Coco, who gave LaLa Ri's infamous bag dress a proper Ru-demption by reimagining it as a couture piece made entirely of paper — others failed in spectacular fashion, and you'd better believe Cardi let them know.

No queen got it worse than poor Kenya Pleaser, whose head-to-toe look was eviscerated by Cardi. "The skirt is terrible," the guest judge told her, something none of the other judges denied. But she didn't stop there. "If you know your outfit is not great, you just gotta go nice up here," Cardi added, gesturing to Kenya's underwhelming makeup job. "Glam is very important. ... If the outfit ain't great, the glam gotta give." Kenya also caught a stray during Cardi's praise of fellow contestant Jane Don't, whose look she loved. "I really love the hair," Cardi told Jane. "I love when people put effort," at which point the camera cut back to Kenya, mouth agape.