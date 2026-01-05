Why The Stranger Things Series Finale Didn't Redeem Vecna, According To The Showrunners

The "Stranger Things" series finale implies that Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), aka Henry Creel, is under Vecna's control, but it's more complicated than that. When it's all said and done, he remains committed to the dark side. But the Duffer Brothers said they pondered the idea of redeeming the villain, only to realize that it wasn't the best outcome for the character.

"We did discuss with the writers' room if he could have a Billy [Dacre Montgomery] moment where he turns against the Mind Flayer [in a] Darth Vader-type situation," Ross Duffer told Tudum. But the more we talked about it with the writers and with Jamie [Campbell Bower], he's gone so far at this point to get here, he has to justify everything he's done. And the only way to justify that is to go, 'I chose this, and I believe in this still.'"

Despite Vecna choosing to side with the Mind Flayer, the Duffer Brothers explained that they want viewers to make up their own minds in regard to whether he was under its control. Still, there was no road to redemption for the character: He needs the Mind Flayer.