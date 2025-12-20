Why Vecna Is So Afraid Of The Cave In Stranger Things Season 5

In the first four episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 5, Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna, aka Henry Creel, traps Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) in a psychic realm made up of his own memories. The two captives find refuge in a cave where, it seems, Vecna won't or can't follow them. Max and Holly don't know why this cave is apparently Vecna-proof, but theatergoing fans might have an idea.

In the stage play "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" — a canonical prequal to the Netflix series — Henry explored these caves during his childhood in the Nevada desert. One such spelunking expedition ended in tragedy — experimental military tech left behind by a fleeing Soviet spy transported young Vecna to Dimension X for 12 excruciating hours. Upon his return to the normal world, Henry was changed forever — the experience permanently altered his personality and his blood.

As of this writing, "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" is running in London's West End and on Broadway.