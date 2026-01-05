Stranger Things Series Finale: Eleven's Fate Explained By The Show's Creators

The "Stranger Things'" series finale said goodbye to Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven and all of her friends. But, the last episode of the Netflix favorite didn't allow Eleven to enjoy the victory against Vecna: She sacrifices herself during that final battle. The Netflix show's creators say they left a little bit of wiggle room for the audience to interpret Eleven's fate.

"Stranger Things" executive producers Matt and Ross Duffer chatted about the finale with TUDUM and explained that there was never a version of that final scene with all of the cast playing "Dungeons & Dragons" that had Eleven in it. When she chooses to stay behind in The Upside Down as it collapses, the characters are supposed to feel like a door just closed for them.

Eleven "represents magic in a lot of ways and the magic of childhood," Ross Duffer elaborated. "For our characters to move on, and for the story of Hawkins and the Upside Down to come to a close, Eleven had to go away. We thought it would be beautiful if our characters continued to believe in that happier ending even if we didn't give them a clear answer to whether that's true or not. The fact that they're believing in it, we just thought it was such a better way to end the story and a better way to represent the closure of this journey and their journey from children to adults."