10 Best Alternate History TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked
There is something uniquely fascinating about TV shows set in an alternate version of history. These stories take the real-life global narrative that we're acutely familiar with and twist them into creative and exciting fictional directions. The timeline alterations can be subtle, with the divergence from real-world history serving as an intriguing backdrop. But the changes can also yield radically different versions of sociopolitical evolution, including who wins decisive wars.
Whether it's ambitious and large-scale divergences or just interesting tweaks to established history, we love stories that explore what history could've been. These shows don't have to veer into hard science fiction to be effective and many of them don't. Given the creative possibilities of working in fiction, even history is malleable to create a great story. Here are the 10 best alternate history TV shows of all time ranked.
10. 1983
The Polish Netflix series "1983" puts a cyberpunk twist on the Cold War. It reimagines a Poland that was rocked by a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in 1983 that caused its communist government to firmly remain in power. The story is primarily set two decades after these attacks, with the Cold War continuing into the 2000s and the Polish population under repressive control. At the center of this prolonged police state, law student Kajetan Skowron (Maciej Musiał) and police detective Anatol Janów (Robert Więckiewicz) unravel a conspiracy poised to alter their country forever.
"1983" is far from the only alternate history show about a totalitarian government retaining its power. It's also not the only series here featuring a prolongation of the Cold War. But providing a distinctly Polish perspective on the genre elevates the conspiracy thriller proceedings overall compared to its counterparts. The addition of cyberpunk elements and Poland welcoming fellow communist immigrants from Asia offers even more creative wrinkles and visual aesthetics. A well paced and immaculately staged dystopian thriller, "1983" takes full advantage of its intriguing alternate history premise.
9. SS-GB
British author Len Deighton's 1978 historical thriller novel "SS-GB" was adapted for television by longtime James Bond screenwriters Neal Purvis and Robert Wade in 2017. In this version of World War II, Nazi Germany maintained an alliance with the Soviet Union and successfully invaded Great Britain in 1941. The story centers on Scotland Yard Superintendent Douglas Archer (Sam Riley) who coordinates directly with the S.S. to ensure compliance with the Nazi subjugation of Britain. After the theft of atomic weapon secrets, the Nazis tighten their control of Scotland Yard, driving Archer to work with the British Resistance.
"SS-GB" utilizes its alternate WWII premise to create an evocative noir story set against the backdrop of Nazi-occupied Britain. The show's themes offer a warning about the dangers of compliance and silence in the face of fascism and institutional injustice, which is frighteningly prescient messaging in our modern era. Archer effectively plays the morally conflicted protagonist, drawn into the conflict not necessarily because of a love of country or freedom, but from other external pressures. A moody occupation story about the ultimate evil, "SS-GB" relies heavily on its noir-heavy atmosphere and the chilling sight of Nazis swarming the United Kingdom.
8. The Last Empress
Many South Korean scripted shows, or K-dramas, celebrate the country's regal Joseon era, complete with courtly attire and royal intrigue. The 2018 series "The Last Empress" takes place in an alternate Korea where its royal family remains in power as part of a constitutional monarchy into the 21st century. The show follows musical actor Oh Sunny (Jang Na-ra), who marries Lee Hyuk (Shin Sung-rok), the Emperor of the Korean Empire. After the family is rocked by a high-profile murder, the delicate balance is disrupted, causing dark secrets to come to the surface.
"The Last Empress" might not be among the best K-dramas ever made but it's certainly not for a lack of trying. The show uses its alternate version of Korea to create a modern Cinderella story with a murder mystery at its narrative core. Like many Korean shows, this series blends elements of political thrillers, romance, and comedy to make a cohesive and exciting story. After getting through the essential K-dramas for beginners, be sure to check out "The Last Empress" for a different kind of Korean thriller — you won't regret it.
7. Noughts + Crosses
Malorie Blackman's young adult novel series "Noughts & Crosses" was adapted by the BBC under the slightly stylized title "Noughts + Crosses." The story is set in a modern world where the West African-originating Aprican Empire colonized much of Europe in the 14th century. Remaining in power in the early 21st century, the Black ruling class is known as Crosses while the subservient Caucasian population are known as Noughts. While racial segregation is still widely enforced, a romance forms between Persephone "Sephy" Hadley (Masali Baduza), who is the daughter of a politician, and Nought soldier Callum McGregor (Jack Rowan), her childhood friend.
Set in an alternate version of London, "Noughts + Crosses" is largely a tale of forbidden romance amid systemic racial tension and prejudice. There's also the presence of military suppression and underdog freedom fighters, but the love story is the main attraction. Fortunately, the chemistry between Baduza and Rowan is strong and the series goes in interesting directions with its unique concept. An intimate romantic tale in the middle of a larger story of race-reversed oppression, "Noughts + Crosses" provides a welcome alternative to most divergent history shows.
6. Bridgerton
Adapting Julia Quinn's novel series of the same name, the wildly popular Netflix series "Bridgerton" takes place in an alternate version of the United Kingdom's Regency era. In this version of early 19th century England, King George III has established racial equality. The show follows the eight Bridgerton siblings as they navigate English high society together, each finding romantic love. This leads to the siblings — led by the eldest, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) — eventually marrying off and having children of their own.
"Bridgerton" is an alternate history show where said deviation from the established timeline makes for a richly diverse period piece romantic drama. In a pleasant change of pace, this isn't a stuffy historical story but a sensually charged tale that doesn't lose sight of its main characters. These engaging figures are memorably brought to life by fan-favorite actors like Bailey and Simone Ashley, with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton among the standout performers. Sexy, sumptuous, and always feeling like an event whenever new episodes drop, "Bridgerton" has a gorgeous alternate history backdrop to bring its tale to life.
5. Hunters
The 2020 Prime Video series "Hunters" revolves around a version of history where Adolf Hitler (Udo Kier) and his wife Eva Braun (Lena Olin) faked their deaths at the end of World War II and managed to evade capture. Secretly embedding Nazi officers throughout the American government, Braun plans to launch the Fourth Reich in the United States. Combating the Nazis from the shadows are the Hunters, a group of vigilantes based out of New York City who identify and kill the hidden enemy. Primarily set in the '70s, this clandestine group uncovers the shocking truth about the Neo-Nazi conspiracy, with the Hunters the best positioned to stop Braun and her followers.
"Hunters" is an action thriller show that doesn't hold back with its Holocaust-linked premise, grimly reminding audiences of its stakes and vengeful characters' motivations. That can lead to tonal whiplash at times, but this is a story that doesn't downplay the real-life atrocities committed by the Third Reich. All of this is juxtaposed with comedically colorful performances and the campy aesthetics of its '70s setting to keep the series from becoming overly heavy. With memorable turns from Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, "Hunters" was a particularly brutal conspiracy thriller that never compromised its implications while keeping the proceedings vibrant and violent.
4. The Man in the High Castle
Among the popular works of prolific science fiction writer Philip K. Dick is the 1962 alternate history novel "The Man in the High Castle." Adapted as a Prime Video series in 2015, the show became one of the platform's strongest hits in its early years of producing original programming. Like Dick's novel, the show is set in a world where the Axis Powers triumphed in World War II, conquering most of the Allied nations, including the United States. The series chronicles a growing resistance against the Axis occupation forces, fueled by mysterious and forbidden movies depicting a reality where the Allies won WWII.
"The Man in the High Castle" ended with its fourth season in 2019, bringing its vision of an occupied America to an end. Dick's novel really is the cornerstone of alternate history stories, at least in popular fiction, and the show takes advantage of its sweeping premise to great effect. Incorporating altered versions of historical figures and some stunning aesthetics, this divergent world feels immersive and masterfully realized. "The Man in the High Castle" recruited legions of fans for its cause, doing Dick's original story justice and becoming a fixture in Prime Video's library.
3. The Plot Against America
Television writers and producers David Simon and Ed Burns have been an enduring creative team at HBO for years. The duo ventured into the realm of alternate history with their 2020 limited series "The Plot Against America," adapting the 2004 novel by Philip Roth. In this version of history, notable American aviator and Nazi sympathizer Charles Lindbergh is elected President of the United States in 1940. As President Lindbergh turns the country towards fascism and growing antisemitism while staying out of World War II, a Jewish New Jersey family endures these harrowing changes.
Right from the first episode of "The Plot Against America," it's clear that this series features another story that feels eerily salient in our modern reality. Sharply written and directed, the show joins the pantheon of Simon and Burns' other widely acclaimed HBO projects, such as "The Wire." These production qualities are stirringly brought to life by the show's ensemble cast, led by sublime performances from Winona Ryder and John Turturro. An admittedly bleak and uncomfortable watch, "The Plot Against America" is an unblinking reminder of the evils that can grow right under our noses if we're not careful.
2. Watchmen
The comic book series "Watchmen" by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons is a postmodern take on the superhero genre in which the presence of superheroes has altered the course of the 20th century drastically. This story continued in the HBO limited series of the same name, a sequel to Moore and Gibbons' comic set 34 years later. In the show, the writings of the vigilante Rorschach have inspired a white supremacist organization named the Seventh Kavalry. After the Seventh Kavalry attacks the Tulsa police, surviving officer Angela Abar (Regina King) finds herself in the middle of a hunt for the missing omnipotent superhero Doctor Manhattan.
Startlingly prescient, "Watchmen" is an engrossing follow-up to the classic comic book story that starts in an intimate scope before expanding into a full-on superhero story with worldwide stakes. Series creator Damon Lindelof weaves a strong sense of mystery into his continuation, with King's Angela serving as the story's emotional pillar. Telling a complete story in nine episodes, "Watchmen" wisely opted not to be renewed for a second season, knowing when to put a bow on its grounded superhero story.
1. For All Mankind
One of the inaugural Apple TV original series, 2019's "For All Mankind" imagines a Space Race where the Soviet Union beat the United States to the Moon in 1969. This causes the ripple effect of having the Space Race continue for decades, with the two global powers continuing their efforts to outdo the other in humanity's expansion into space. Each season takes place roughly a decade after the preceding season finale, chronicling the widening scope of this alternate history as humanity establishes installations on the Moon and Mars. This translates to a prolonged Cold War complicated by corporate interests.
"For All Mankind" grows more captivating as it progresses. Yet, for all the interplanetary stakes and international intrigue, the show is a character-driven drama about the people at the heart of the Space Race, whose messy personal lives remain at the forefront of proceedings. What's great is that the timeline differences are about more than dueling space programs — the series hints at broader changes to history with its generational scope. Every "For All Mankind" time jump offers a richer look at the timeline it's creating while adding even more layers to its exciting story, making it the best alternate history show ever made.