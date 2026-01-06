Winter TV Preview 2026: Exclusive Scoop And Photos On 25+ Returning Favorites!
We've made a very easy New Year's resolution this time around: to continue bringing you scoop on your favorite TV shows, from broadcast to streaming. And we're going to check that box right now, with the following preview of 25-plus returning series.
In the list below, Team TVLine has gathered intel on more than two dozen TV shows that will soon return with fresh episodes; some, like ABC's "Will Trent" and Netflix's "Bridgerton" are about to start brand-new seasons, while many others (like the #OneChicago and "NCIS" franchises) will soon return from their regular midseason hiatuses.
Regardless of how long each show has been off the air, though, we've done our best to get all the juicy details from each series' cast and creative team. How will the educators of "Abbott Elementary" fare when their school relocates to a mall? What's in store for the next "Law & Order" crossover with "SVU"? Has "High Potential" already revealed Jean Baptiste's identity? And what will Lois and Stewie say to each other on "Family Guy" when they can understand each other at last?
We've got answers to all of those questions — and others from "9-1-1: Nashville," "Boston Blue," "Paradise," "Shrinking," and many more — in our 2026 winter TV preview. What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for the scoop, then hit the comments and tell us which shows' returns you're most eagerly awaiting!
(With reporting by Nick Caruso, Claire Franken, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
9-1-1: Nashville
Last we saw "9-1-1: Nashville," there was more friction than ever between Don (Chris O'Donnell) and his father-in-law Edward (Tim Matheson) after Don blackmailed Edward into donating money to Don's department, threatening to reveal that Edward's distillery was stealing water if he didn't pony up some dough. According to showrunner Rashad Raisani, Edward will continue to be a thorn in his family's side this season, with "tremendous" material coming for the character — and it may just illuminate some more troubling sides of Don's psyche.
"Still waters run deep, and there's something dark in Don," Raisani previewed. "We're going to do an origin story for him in Episode 11, and also the origin of how Don, Dixie and Blythe's love triangle came to be. We're going to explore his original sin, which is due to some damage he took as a kid."
Plus, 2026 will bring a crossover between "9-1-1: Nashville" and its mothership series; an airdate has yet to be set, but an early behind-the-scenes photo has us wondering what brings #Buddie to Music City. (Read our full Q&A with Raisani here.)
RETURN DATE: Thursday, Jan. 8, at 9/8c (ABC)
Abbott Elementary
For the Abbott Elementary students and faculty, school will temporarily be in session at an abandoned local mall when the show picks back up, after the school's furnace gave out and exploded in the fall finale. As co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker confirmed to TVLine, it will indeed be chaos for the Abbott staff when the students first relocate: "They do, immediately in the first episode, have the problem of, 'Where do we put everybody?' Not only is it a labyrinth, but it's also in disarray because it was an abandoned mall, and there's literally, like, dangerous s**t that we have to make sure we remove. So yeah, it's just a logistical nightmare that they're dealing with."
But the bedlam will also bring about some interesting developments for our favorite fictional educators, with co-showrunner Justin Halpern teasing "some personal relationships" that stem from Abbott Elementary's new locale — and "Shrinking" alum Luke Tennie, who recently joined the cast as new teacher Dominic, might just factor in to those connections. (Read our full Season 5B preview with Schumacker and Halpern here.)
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 7, at 8:30/7:30c (ABC)
Boston Blue
The final "Boston Blue" outing of 2025 left viewers on a major cliffhanger, inviting them to question whether Jonah (Marcus Scribner) was actually the one who gunned down now-deceased killer Ronan Flaherty. Per series co-creator Brandon Sonnier, February's midseason premiere will "come back to the moment where we leave off... Jonah is standing there covered in blood, Danny is asking for a BPD badge, Lena is wondering what the hell happened, and Sean is in the mix." He added that the show's 10th episode will be "very emotional" as it "offers closure to this chapter of the Silvers' lives, but it also opens up new paths, new relationships, and new directions moving forward."
Elsewhere in the "Blue Bloods" offshoot's freshman run, co-creator Brandon Margolis confirmed to TVLine that Marisa Ramirez's Maria Baez will pop up again as she and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) contend with a long-distance relationship, and "there will be more Reagans appearing in the back half of the season"... but it won't be Jack. (Read our full Q&A with Sonnier and Margolis here.)
RETURN DATE: Friday, Feb. 27, at 10/9c (CBS)
Bridgerton
We already know what you want to know about "Bridgerton" Season 4 — and yep, there's some serious sexiness in store. "There are a couple moments from the book... that we've chosen to adapt for the season that are quite swoonworthy — one of them involves a body of water, another of them involves a different body of water," showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to TVLine. "Every season has a different flavor. If your thing is forbidden love and overcoming the obstacles of mega class differences, get ready for Season 4."
The new episodes will center on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and love interest Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), but that doesn't mean other members of the Bridgerton family have been completely sidelined. In fact, "[i]t's a big season for Penelope, actually, because she finally came out as Lady Whistledown," Brownell shared, "so she's having to navigate what it's like being a gossip columnist when the people you're writing about know you're the one writing about them. Colin is there to support her, but it's going to put pressure on each of them for sure." (Read our full Season 4 preview with Brownell here.)
RETURN DATE: Thursday, Jan. 29, with first four episodes (Netflix)
Brilliant Minds
We already know that Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) ends up at Hudson Oaks mental hospital sometime in the not-too-distant future, and the medical drama's midseason finale revealed just how big a grudge second-year resident Dr. Charlie Porter (Brian Altemus) is holding against Wolf for the role Wolf played in both his parents' deaths. So, how worried should we be about Wolf, whose life Charlie seems hell-bent on destroying — and does Charlie's thirst for revenge factor in to Wolf's stay at Hudson Oaks?
"We are going to get answers about what Wolf is up to sooner rather than later, and a lot is going to unfold, and a lot will be revealed," showrunner Michael Grassi told TVLine. "I would say that there are still some surprises, along the way, as we head to why Wolf is in Hudson Oaks." As for Charlie, Grassi said Season 2 will continue "peeling back more layers" of the character, including whether he'll actually feel satisfied after going to great lengths to destroy Wolf. (Read our full Season 2B preview with Grassi here.)
"Brilliant Minds" returned from hiatus on Jan. 5, and the winter premiere — spoilers ahead! — brought the apparent exits of residents Jacob Nash (Spence Moore II) and Van Markus (Alex MacNicoll). Per Grassi, "[M]y hope is that they're very much still in our world, and this is not the last we'll see of Van or Jacob on 'Brilliant Minds.'"
Doc
During its sophomore fall finale, "Doc" officially reunited Amy (Molly Parker) and Jake (Jon Ecker), the latter of whom just lost his father and decided he didn't want to waste one more minute away from the woman he loved. That episode also filled in some of the blanks of Jake and Amy's professional and romantic history — namely their united front when COVID first hit Westside — and EP Hank Steinberg shared with TVLine that we'll learn more about their romantic origins when the show returns.
More pressing, though, is the collision course that Amy is unknowingly on with colleague Hannah Clark and her brother, Charlie, who want revenge against Amy for her role in their father's death. With the Clarks now using Amy's memory loss to frame her — as Dr. Miller attempted to do last season — Steinberg teased that "it makes [Amy] feel untethered and unmoored that she has this Achilles heel, this vulnerability that people can either fool her or intentionally leave out details that they'd rather her not know about." As Season 2 progresses — now with 22 episodes instead of last season's 10 — Steinberg (lightly!) warned that viewers "should worry about Amy all the time." (Read our full Q&A with Steinberg here.)
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 9/8c (Fox)
Family Guy
The long-running animated comedy will reach its 450th episode with its Season 24 premiere — a milestone that the show will celebrate by allowing Lois (Alex Borstein) to suddenly understand Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) after the two, well, get stoned (as hinted by the exclusive photo above).
"They talk about the stuff that fans would want them to talk about — the history of their relationship, Stewie's desire to kill her, his opinion of her, hers of him, their approach to life, and similarities they might have that we couldn't touch on between two characters who don't speak to each other," executive producer Richard Appel shared with TVLine. "We've had 449 episodes to establish all the intricacies and realities of Lois and Stewie's relationship, resentments, and past experiences that it gives us so much to work with."
On the other hand, we wouldn't get too hopeful about a "Family Guy"/"American Dad!" crossover episode, even with the latter series returning to Fox. "The short answer is no," Appel said. (Find out why.)
RETURN DATE: Sunday, Feb. 15, at 9:30/8:30c (Fox)
Fire Country
According to showrunner Tia Napolitano, the "Fire Country" midseason premiere will explore "in depth" the question of whether Manny (Kevin Alejandro) was wrong to send his crew into the fall finale fire that left multiple characters' lives — including Bode's (Max Thieriot) — in the balance. "You really feel a way about the decisions [Manny] made, but the midseason finale was really designed to tell a story of 'heavy is the head that wears the crown' for Manny," Napolitano told TVLine. "It's clear that Manny is under pressure, and you see that cliffhanger saying, 'Is he crumbling or thriving under it?' We're not sure yet."
We can at least assume Bode will make it out of the fall finale relatively unscathed, as Napolitano said his love life "is always going to be a big part of the show" moving forward. "We want romantic happiness for him, but it's also fun to see these stories of longing and long arcs, and Bode and Gabriela have always sort of been Romeo and Juliet," she added. "They've always had these obstacles between them. Audrey had a lot of connection with Bode over their shared incarceration and shared trauma. Chloe's connection to Bode is different than either of those things. They knew each other when they were younger. ... It just feels really fresh and different while also not shutting the door on any loves that we've seen in the past because nobody's dead." (Read our full Season 4B preview with Napolitano here.)
RETURN DATE: Friday, Feb. 27, at 9/8c (CBS)
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
"Georgie & Mandy" fostered a slight sense of unease for its viewers as it headed into hiatus, namely when Georgie's (Montana Jordan) unchecked ambition caused his professional partnership with Ruben (Jessie Prez) to become fraught. The men reconciled, but according to EP Steve Molaro, there's more "fun tension" in store at the workplace when Season 2 resumes, as Jim (Will Sasso) will come back to the tire store he sold to Georgie and Ruben... only now as their employee.
"Jim's still old school," Jordan teased to TVLine. "He still wants to [manage the business] on pen and paper, but Georgie's got it all on the computer." Despite the upcoming clashes, though, Prez confirmed that Ruben "takes joy in that hierarchy change" when the show returns. (Read our full interview with the show's cast and EPs here.)
RETURN DATE: Thursday, Feb. 26, at 8/7c (CBS)
Ghosts
Move over, "Lost": CBS' "Ghosts" has Others of its own.
In its Season 5 fall finale, the comedy introduced a group of shadowy beings called The Others, about whom little is known — but we can count on them wreaking some havoc at the mansion. Per co-showrunner Joe Wiseman, the midseason premiere will "pick up where the last episode left off," allowing both the viewers and characters to meet The Others as they "have a lot of effect on the house." (One ghost in particular has a history with The Others, co-showrunner Joe Port told TVLine, and that will "spawn a few stories" in the season's back half.)
Meanwhile, Punam Patel will have a "heavy presence" as Jay's sister Bela in Season 5B, and Ben Feldman will be back as the ghost-seeing Kyle, too. (Read our full Season 5B preview with Wiseman and Port here.)
RETURN DATE: Thursday, Feb. 26, at 8:30/7:30c (CBS)
High Potential
The "High Potential" midseason finale ended with Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) discovering a mysterious scar on Rhys' (Aiden Turner) shoulder, prompting her to suspect he might be Jean Baptiste, the art thief they've been pursuing. Showrunner Todd Harthan, though, promised TVLine "some pretty interesting twists and turns" in the second half of the season: "Just because he has a scar, that doesn't mean he's the guy, you don't know!"
Elsewhere in Season 2, we'll learn more about the enigma that is Steve Howey's Wagner. "There's a lot going on with that guy that we're going to unpack as we learn who he is, what makes him tick, what his demons are, what his insecurities are, what he's running from and what his secret is," Harthan told us. "Those are things that we're waiting to unpack in the back half of the season. My hope was that the audience would be uneasy and not really know who he is or what his agenda is because it's confusing and confounding the characters around him." (Read our full Season 2B preview with Harthan here.)
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 9/8c (ABC)
Law & Order
Both "Law & Order" and its long-running "SVU" spinoff will return via a two-hour crossover event in which Brady (Maura Tierney) partners with the Special Victims Unit after an injured woman goes missing from the hospital and Brady happens to be a witness to the crime. As "Law & Order" showrunner Rick Eid told TVLine, the crossover will be "like Brady on fire," meaning Tierney's character will be "a little more aggressive than she usually is in certain interrogation techniques and the way she approaches things" — something that might bring trouble for prosecutors Price (Hugh Dancy) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino).
Meanwhile, an upcoming "Law & Order" episode will dive deeper into the backstory of recent addition Det. Theo Walker (David Ajala). Per Eid, "[W]e as an audience and Riley as his partner get to really learn what he went through as an undercover cop and where he comes from... That moves the relationship between Riley and Walker forward, where there's a bit more understanding and respect." (Read our full Season 25B preview with Eid here.)
RETURN DATE: Thursday, Jan. 8, at 8/7c (followed by "SVU" at 9 pm) (NBC)
Matlock
When "Matlock" resumes its second season, "Parks and Recreation" alum Sarah Wright Olsen will come with it. As seen in our exclusive photo above, Wright Olsen appears as Gwen, an efficiency expert analyzing the firm, and the firm ought to worry about that.
"Don't let her friendly demeanor fool you," showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman urged TVLine. "Gwen heads the office of integration and is the 'efficiency expert' in charge of managing Jacobson Moore's merger... which means cutting all jobs deemed non-essential."
Wright Olsen and fellow "Matlock" addition Henry Haber — who will play young associate and "total bro" Hunter — come to the CBS series in the wake of David Del Rio's exit as Billy, following allegations of sexual assault against co-star Leah Lewis. Though Del Rio has already made his final on-screen appearance on the show, Snyder Urman told Variety that his character's departure will be explained more thoroughly in the first two "Matlock" episodes of 2026, "and it is really in line with the character and in line with what's happening with the firm at large."
RETURN DATE: Thursday, Feb. 26, at 9/8c (CBS)
NCIS
Bishop's back! And it's going to be weird for all involved! During the CBS procedural's fall finale, Jess (Katrina Law) finally got her first assignment for NCIS Elite, and her target was, surprisingly, former team member Ellie Bishop (whose portrayer, Emily Wickersham, left "NCIS" in Season 18 after eight years). So with Bishop now Jess' target, and Bishop seen spying on the team at the end of that episode... well, what's going on here?
"I can tell you that [Bishop] left on a pretty dangerous, interesting mission in a foreign land, and she has been doing that kind of work since then, and it's taxing and it's trying, and it's deadly, and people die, and you're responsible for people dying," showrunner Steven D. Binder hinted to TVLine. "She is not the same person that left the show. She's a very different person. A lot has happened to her, and that will go a long way to explain why we are looking for her in a way that suggests she's done something wrong. ... The question is: What is her motive? And that's what we will explore."
That said, although Binder maintained that the door is always open for Wickersham to come back for more installments, viewers should only "expect to see her right now in one episode that will run [this story] out." (Read our full Q&A with Binder here.)
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 8/7c (CBS)
NCIS: Origins
December's midseason finale delivered a joyful, but perhaps slightly impulsive, wedding between Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and Diane (Kathleen Kenny) — and though we already know that Gibbs and Diane stay married for quite some time, questions remain about Gibbs' emotional state when he and Diane got hitched.
"Emotionally, did he jump the gun doing this? Absolutely," co-showrunner David J. North conceded to TVLine, adding that Gibbs, "whether he wants to admit it to himself or not, very much has feelings for a co-worker in Lala," and his impromptu Vegas wedding "definitely has an effect on both his personal and professional life, and we'll see that in the following episode."
Meanwhile, as Lala (Mariel Molino) continues to recover from her accident, "we'll see decisions that she continues to make that are made by someone that feels like they got a second shot at this thing." (Read our full Q&A with North and co-showrunner Gina Lucita Monreal here.)
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 9/8c (CBS)
#OneChicago
NBC's Wednesday-night lineup will be as dramatic as ever in the new year, starting with "Chicago Med." Showrunner Allen MacDonald would share nothing with TVLine regarding the fate of Dr. Lenox (Sarah Ramos), who was attacked by a former patient in the fall finale — now we're more worried than ever! — but he offered some intel about Hannah's (Jessy Schram) pregnancy and how it unfolds in the second half of Season 11.
"You may remember that in the finale's opening scene, we had Hannah waking up from a nightmare," MacDonald said. "We're going to take a deeper dive into the fact that [these dreams are] recurring, and that it has to do with the baby and her fears about the baby, her fears of being a mother, her fears of delivering the baby healthily."
Over on "Chicago Fire," Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) will face the challenges of long distance — distance that will be felt even more acutely after Severide got stuck inside a burning building in the fall finale. "Anytime Severide's been in a pickle, Stella's been there for him," EP Reza Tabrizi told us. "How's she going to do that from far away while she has a responsibility to Isaiah and the promises that she's made to [him]?"
Lastly, on "Chicago P.D.," Platt (Amy Morton) will take center stage in Season 13's second half, which will involve a "very emotional" (per showrunner Gwen Sigan) investigation into one of Platt's former trainees. "It becomes about something that unfortunately happens a lot in the police department, and we've never really gotten to delve too deeply into it with the show," Sigan hinted. "Suddenly, Burgess needs to try to find a way to take care of Platt, and to be there for her friend, and to be supportive, and to also challenge her and challenge her thinking in this case." (Read our full #OneChicago preview, which includes much more scoop on the franchise, here.)
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 7, from 8 to 11 p.m. (NBC)
Paradise
"Paradise" star Sterling K. Brown, who plays protagonist Xavier Collins on Hulu's political mystery, wasn't at liberty to say much when TVLine prodded for Season 2 scoop, but he did confirm — whew! — that the new episodes are "going to be really good." He's especially excited for fans to behold Episode 3, which will not only bring back Jon Beavers as Billy Pace, but will include one of series creator Dan Fogelman's signature jaw-drop moments, Brown told us.
"I can't tell you what it is, [but] it happens in Episode 3 — one of the big ones — but then you backtrack and you start to clock things that were even present in Episode 2, as well," he shared. Plus, the sophomore run will welcome "Big Little Lies" actress Shailene Woodley, among other cast additions, and Brown said Woodley "just drops right into this world so beautifully, so seamlessly... She's fantastic." (Read our full Season 2 preview with Brown here.)
RETURN DATE: Monday, Feb. 23, with first three episodes (Hulu)
The Rookie
Calling all #Chenford fans: "The Rookie" showrunner Alexi Hawley has called the Season 8 premiere a "must-watch" for you. And how could it not be, when the Season 7 finale found Tim (Eric Winter) proposing that he and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) move in together, only for Lucy to have fallen asleep before he could ask the question?
When TVLine's Dave Nemetz visited the "Rookie" set in October, Hawley admitted that a #Chenford reunion has been "long-coming," and O'Neil herself revealed that the pair will address Tim's offer of cohabitation "near the beginning" of Season 8. Professionally, meanwhile, Lucy will come off the night shift "rather rapidly" in the new episodes, while other members of the team will travel to Prague to work with Monica Stevens (Bridget Regan) and target high-value terrorists operating both inside and outside of the United States. (Watch our full on-set interviews with the cast here.)
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 10/9c (ABC)
Sheriff Country
Sure, Mickey Fox's (Morena Baccarin) love life shouldn't be our main concern after her sheriff's department came under attack in the "Sheriff Country" fall finale — but it is a concern, and a valid one, now that we know her ex-husband Travis (Christopher Gorham) got shot during the incident.
"The assault on the Edgewater County Sheriff's Office is the kind of experience that I think is instantly emotionally clarifying where all the other stuff, the flotsam and jetsam of our lives, kind of falls away, and you become laser focused on the things that are deeply important, including who we love," showrunner Matt Lopez told TVLine. "There will be clarity for Mickey and Travis moving forward. ... He says to her in Episode 9, 'Just let me know.' In the next episode, she will let him know."
Elsewhere in the freshman run's back half, Boone (Matt Lauria) and Nora (Susan Misner) will have to "come to a reckoning" on their feelings for each other, Lopez revealed, while "the story of Cassidy and what happened to her sister is our great mystery whodunit." And though Lopez couldn't offer any specifics about potential casualties of the attack on the sheriff's office, he did tease that "the ripple effects of the siege will last." (Read our full Q&A with Lopez here.)
RETURN DATE: Friday, Feb. 27, at 8/7c (CBS)
Shrinking
"Shrinking" will return with a one-hour premiere when it comes back for Season 3, and that episode will lay the groundwork for a season about moving forward.
"We always joke on the set that if this show hit the fourth season and Jimmy was still like, 'I've been thinking about [dating] and I'm still really sad about my wife,' people would be like, 'They gotta come up with something else,'" series co-creator Bill Lawrence told TVLine. "I hope we've earned people kind of rooting for these [characters] to move forward in their lives, whether that means Jimmy embracing the idea of having a love in his life again or his daughter feeling confident about going off to college. We like to do these themes you can almost attach to every character."
And though Harrison Ford's Paul can't necessarily move past his Parkinson's diagnosis, Lawrence said he aims to keep the show "optimistic and hopeful" even as Paul's condition worsens in Season 3. To that end, Michael J. Fox — who has lived with Parkinson's for many years — has joined the show, and he's playing "a full-fledged character" (i.e. not himself) in the upcoming episodes. Plus, Jeff Daniels is on board as Jimmy's dad, and Lawrence confirmed their father-son relationship "is, at the very least, complicated." (Read our full Season 3 preview with Lawrence here.)
RETURN DATE: Wednesday, Jan. 28 (Apple TV)
Tracker
"Tracker" closed out 2025 with both Colter (Justin Hartley) and Keaton (Brent Sexton) bleeding out from gunshot wounds — and though our exclusive photo above indicates Colter will survive his injury, Keaton's fate is more of a question mark ahead of Season 3's return.
"For Colter, as much as he can have emotional connections, he does feel something with Keaton," showrunner Elwood Reid shared with TVLine. "I can say that [Keaton] was initially dead [in the first draft of this episode]. Now, whether that remains, I don't know..."
But Reid also warned that, even though Colter clearly pulls through after the events of the midseason finale, "he's in really bad shape" when the CBS drama returns. "He's the only one who crawls out of that car, and then he's got bigger problems," Reid divulged. "Without giving too much away, he becomes a wanted man because he's been at the scenes of these crimes, and people start wondering if he's in cahoots with the killer. There's another plot that helps explain that, but the short answer is yes — he needs help. We've got a decent cast of characters, and you can probably guess who he calls." (Read our full Season 3B preview with Reid here.)
RETURN DATE: Sunday, March 1, at 9/8c (CBS)
Watson
During its fall finale in December, "Watson" continued to make us wonder if Sherlock Holmes (played by Robert Carlyle) is actually there, or if he's merely in Watson's (Morris Chestnut) mind — a potential hallucination that implies not-so-great things about Watson's health.
"You're right that there are things that indicate that Sherlock is not there, and there are things that indicate that Sherlock is there," show boss Craig Sweeny shared with TVLine. "And that will all be squared in a coherent way that speaks to their friendship, speaks to the state of Watson, speaks to everything that's happened to him since he went over the waterfall. It's a story about a real friendship that happens in a very unusual way."
Regarding Watson's health, though, Sweeny teased that "the middle portion of our back half" will be key for answers to those questions: "Watson's worries about Sherlock that you've seen are prescient, but perhaps not exactly in the way that Watson expects." (Read our full Season 2B preview with Sweeny here.)
RETURN DATE: Sunday, March 1, at 10/9c (CBS)
Will Trent
Viewers can expect a five-month time jump when "Will Trent" returns for Season 4, putting a pregnant Angie (Erika Christensen) well into her second trimester... and putting Will (Ramón Rodríguez) in therapy.
"We talk about Will being a little unraveled or a little bit undone," executive producer Liz Heldens told TVLine. "He had this terrible childhood, and he emerged as this deeply good man — and I think he did that by not examining anything. Not asking 'what if,' not dealing with his dyslexia, just moving forward and trying to appear in the world as an adult. And when you start therapy — Dr. Roach says it in the premiere — it's natural for a lot of emotion to come up, and that's where we're catching Will."
And though the "Will Trent" creatives would agree that Season 4 will be one of healing for the show's characters, fellow EP Karine Rosenthal warned that healing often "gets uglier before it gets better. ... All our characters are going through growth that might look like they're falling apart, but ultimately they're getting to a place of healing." (Read our full Season 4 preview with the show's EPs here.)
RETURN DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 8/7c (ABC)