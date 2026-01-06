Winter TV Preview 2026: Exclusive Scoop And Photos On 25+ Returning Favorites!

We've made a very easy New Year's resolution this time around: to continue bringing you scoop on your favorite TV shows, from broadcast to streaming. And we're going to check that box right now, with the following preview of 25-plus returning series.

In the list below, Team TVLine has gathered intel on more than two dozen TV shows that will soon return with fresh episodes; some, like ABC's "Will Trent" and Netflix's "Bridgerton" are about to start brand-new seasons, while many others (like the #OneChicago and "NCIS" franchises) will soon return from their regular midseason hiatuses.

Regardless of how long each show has been off the air, though, we've done our best to get all the juicy details from each series' cast and creative team. How will the educators of "Abbott Elementary" fare when their school relocates to a mall? What's in store for the next "Law & Order" crossover with "SVU"? Has "High Potential" already revealed Jean Baptiste's identity? And what will Lois and Stewie say to each other on "Family Guy" when they can understand each other at last?

We've got answers to all of those questions — and others from "9-1-1: Nashville," "Boston Blue," "Paradise," "Shrinking," and many more — in our 2026 winter TV preview. What are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for the scoop, then hit the comments and tell us which shows' returns you're most eagerly awaiting!

(With reporting by Nick Caruso, Claire Franken, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)