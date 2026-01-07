Prime Video's Steal Forces Sophie Turner Into 'The Heist Of The Century' — Watch Trailer

Last seen playing an infamous jewel thief on "Joan," Sophie Turner is about to find herself immersed in a different type of crime — whether she likes it or not — on Prime Video's "Steal."

The six-episode series is officially described as a "high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, Zara (Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it. A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke to execute their demands."

"But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people's pensions and why?" the logline continues. "DCI Rhys is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime."

Also starring Jacob Fortune-Lloyd ("The Queen's Gambit") as DCI Rhys and Archie Madekwe ("See") as Luke, all six episodes of "Steal" drop on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "Steal," then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?