The 15 Most Underrated K-Dramas That Need To Be On Your Watchlist
Whether it's movies like "KPop Demon Hunters" or record-setting shows like Netflix's "Squid Game," it's safe to say South Korean pop culture is being embraced globally. From romantic comedies and period piece dramas to crime thrillers, there is something for every level of Korean television, or K-drama, fan. But with so many new K-dramas released every month, it's easy for some gems to get lost in the shuffle. This oversight can come from the sheer volume of shows coming stateside to relatively little publicity generating buzz around these series.
Fortunately, TVLine is here to help shine a light on some of the more overlooked and under-appreciated K-dramas available in the United States. Whether you're looking for a historical tearjerker or a gripping story, there are numerous K-dramas that fit the bill. Here are the 15 most underrated K-dramas that need to be on your watchlist and where each show is currently streaming in the United States.
Coffee Prince
Even while only appearing briefly in the series, Gong Yoo was a standout performer in "Squid Game" as the sinister recruiter. Gong stars as a considerably lighter character in the 2007 comedy "Coffee Prince," playing Choi Han-gyeol, the heir to a corporate coffee business. To teach him business leadership and professional responsibility, his family has Han-gyeol manage one of their coffeeshops in Seoul. Han-gyeol also has one of his workers, Go Eun-chan (Yoon Eun-hye), pose as his lover to avoid arranged dates, unaware that Eun-hye is secretly a woman.
"Coffee Prince" is a fantastic comedic showcase for Gong and a welcome break from the usual psychological thriller roles he takes nowadays. There are admittedly elements to the show that haven't aged well in the nearly 20 years since its debut, but much of its humor remains intact. Because of its age and absence from many major streaming platforms, the series is one that newer K-drama fans might not be aware of. But for fans of screwball romantic comedies and those interested in an early and funnier performance from Gong, "Coffee Prince" is an enduring sitcom.
Streaming on Kocowa.
Chicago Typewriter
The 2017 series "Chicago Typewriter" presents its characters and, by extension the audience, a mystery spanning lifetimes. The story follows popular writer Han Se-joo (Yoo Ah-in) who discovers that two other figures around him previously interacted in their past lives. During the Japanese occupation of the Korean peninsula in the 1930s, Seo Hwi-young (Yoo), Ryu Soo-hyun (Im Soo-jung), and Shin Yool (Go Kyung-pyo) worked together as freedom fighters. Using a magical typewriter, the full extent of the trio's shared history is revealed in a tale of betrayal and romance.
While the multiple time periods and past lives premise might throw casual viewers off, "Chicago Typewriter" incorporates these elements well. Even with its time-spanning setup and tragic undertones, there is a surprising amount of humor to be had in the show. A lot of that is informed by the strength of its core trio, who get to display their shared rapport across multiple characters. A fantastical genre blend unfolding across distinct time periods of Korean history, "Chicago Typewriter" features a deceptively wide appeal.
Streaming on The Roku Channel and Tubi.
Prison Playbook
Screenwriter Lee Woo-jung and director Shin Won-ho have collaborated on a number of celebrated K-dramas. This includes the 2017 dramedy "Prison Playbook," following star baseball player Kim Je-hyuk (Park Hae-soo), who is sentenced to a year of prison after killing a man assaulting his sister. As Je-hyuk settles into his new status quo, he gets to know his fellow inmates and the prison guards, each with their own backstories and personal nuances. This includes Lee Joon-ho (Jung Kyung-ho), Je-hyuk's childhood best friend who happens to work at the prison as a guard.
Lee Woo-jung and Shin Won-ho have created several essential K-dramas for beginners, and "Prison Playbook" retains that accessibility. Given the show's prison yard premise and primary setting, fans of the creative team's previous work in coming-of-age dramas may be put off by the change. But even with a more mature direction and characters, the humor and dramatic elements remain as strong as Lee and Shin's other work. Another worthwhile effort from Lee and Shin, "Prison Playbook" is the duo's most underrated project together to date.
Streaming on Netflix.
Welcome to Waikiki
A lot of K-drama sitcoms maintain a sense of humor that transcends cultures and languages, with a prime example being 2018's "Welcome to Waikiki." The show centers three friends who dream of working in different facets of the entertainment industry. The group ends up working at a struggling guesthouse, looking to reverse its fortunes while pursuing their own professional ambitions. The entire shared dynamic changes when the guesthouse is visited by single mother Han Yoon-ah (Jung In-sun) and her young daughter.
One of the more notable things about "Welcome to Waikiki" is that the show is streaming on a wide range of platforms in America. That level of availability only means that you have little excuse in giving this screwball comedy a chance. The series is a cozy watch, bringing slice-of-life stakes and comedy along with a growing degree of romance. Widely available to stream in the United States, "Welcome to Waikiki" is an overlooked gem.
Streaming on Kocowa, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, The Roku Channel, and Tubi.
Suits (2018)
There are a number of K-dramas that remake American shows and movies for Korean audiences. One of the more notable recent examples is 2018's "Suits," remaking the long-running American legal drama of the same name. The show has veteran attorney Choi Kang-seok (Jang Dong-gun) take rookie Go Yeon-woo (Park Hyung-sik) as his protege, despite Yeon-woo lacking a law degree. As Kang-seok and Yeon-woo try to keep this fraudulent detail about Yeon-woo's professional credentials under wraps, the duo proves effective in the courtroom.
One of "Suits'" biggest strengths is that it doesn't overstay its welcome, running only for an industry-standard 16 episodes. This streamlines the overarching story of the American show's first five seasons while still providing case-of-the-week episodes. And though the overarching narrative beats may be familiar to American viewers, the K-drama puts its own spin on the fan-favorite story. Compared to the short-lived "Suits LA" at NBC, the 2018 K-drama "Suits" is the superior legal drama to watch.
Streaming on Netflix.
My Mister
Among the first wave of K-dramas to find success overseas were melodramas in the late '90s and early 2000s; it's what helped coin the industry term. A more recent but underrated tearjerker you can watch here in the United States is the 2018 series "My Mister." The show follows Lee Ji-an (Lee Ji-eun), a young woman struggling under immense financial debt and caring for her ailing grandmother Lee Bong-ae (Son Sook). Ji-an befriends her older coworker Park Dong-hoon (Lee Sun-kyun) and his brothers, helping reconcile their respective painful pasts.
"My Mister" offers a frank look at addressing unresolved trauma and the importance of human connection in all walks of life. These themes carry over to the complicated relationships that Ji-an and the other characters find themselves in, speaking to their fragile mental health. One of the stronger aspects of the show is the platonic bond between Ji-an and Dong-hoon, with the pair forming an interpersonal symbiosis despite their differences. A melodrama with a bittersweetly hopeful end in comparison to most of its genre counterparts, "My Mister" is an emotional rollercoaster.
Streaming on Netflix, Rakuten Viki, The Roku Channel, and Tubi.
Mystic Pop-Up Bar
Ghosts and ancient curses are served up alongside stiff drinks in the 2020 supernatural comedy series "Mystic Pop-Up Bar." The show focuses on a pojangmacha, an outdoor bar, run by the hot-headed Weol-ju (Hwang Jung-eum), a woman cursed 500 years prior to ease the suffering of 100,000 souls. Helping Weol-ju with this magical task through her bar is her worker Han Kang-bae (Yook Sung-jae), who has the ability to make those he touches confess the truth. Completing the main cast is Chief Gwi (Choi Won-young), Weol-ju's lover from centuries ago who works as the bar manager to continue to be with her.
To be sure, "Mystic Pop-Up Bar" has a thoroughly wacky premise, but one that is firmly rooted in Korean culture and folklore. A more popular show with a similar setup is 2019's "Hotel del Luna," which often overshadows "Mystic Pop-Up Bar," even with the latter just as adeptly handling the laughs. In featuring three core characters, each with vastly different temperaments and outlooks, the series maintains a well-balanced tone and comedic sensibility. "Mystic Pop-Up Bar" is just as hilarious and entertaining as many of its counterparts.
Streaming on Netflix.
Navillera
So many K-dramas focus on young and beautiful protagonists finding true love and their place in the world. That trend sets the 2021 drama "Navillera" apart, with its protagonist being 70-year-old Shim Deok-chul (Park In-hwan), a retiree who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer. Based on the webtoon by Hun and Ji-min, the series has Deok-chul follow his dreams, despite his age, after seeing his peers despair at not achieving their own lifelong desires. Deok-chul's determination encourages those around him to move forward with their respective deep-seated wishes, in spite of the challenges.
"Navillera" is as heartwarming and sentimental as K-dramas get, with Deok-chul's inspirational qualities extending to the audience. Park In-hwan's earnest performance powers a lot of the show, and pairing him with a younger companion in Song Kang forms the story's emotional core. Without its usual emphasis on romance or action, the series really excels at the strength of the show's cast and all the major players exceed expectations. A reminder that not every K-drama needs protagonists at their physical prime, "Navillera" is an unassuming crowd-pleaser.
Streaming on Netflix.
Dr. Brain
Apple TV has its own Korean thriller with "Dr. Brain," based on a webtoon by Hongjacga. The series stars Lee Sun-kyun as brain scientist Sewon Koh, who develops experimental technology allowing users to interface with the brains of the dead and experience their memories. Sewon uses this tech to investigate the suspicious circumstances behind his family's deaths in an apparent accident. This leads to Sewon uncovering a whole conspiracy while his sense of reality is blurred by the memories of the dead.
Likely overlooked because of its platform in comparison to more popular original shows on Apple TV, "Dr. Brain" is a solidly crafted sci-fi thriller. The show's premise allows for plenty of moody neo-noir visuals, really leaning into the mind-bendingly surreal nature of the story. Unfortunately, any plans for a second season were quietly shelved by the tragic death of Lee Sun-kyun in 2023. An atmospheric and appropriately cerebral thriller, "Dr. Brain" is an underrated Apple TV original series.
Streaming on Apple TV.
Snowdrop
One of the first K-dramas to get a U.S. release through Disney+ was the 2021 historical drama "Snowdrop." Set during the pivotal democracy protests in 1987 that ended the longstanding authoritarian government, the show centers on a women's university in Seoul. College student Eun Yeong-ro (Jisoo) discovers a wounded Lim Soo-ho (Jung Hae-in), a graduate student who is secretly a North Korean spy. Amid the military crackdown on student activists, a romance forms between Yeong-ro and Soo-ho, derailed by the tragic political realities of the era.
Disney's first K-drama was beset by widespread controversy in South Korea over its presumed premise before its premiere. The South Korean dictatorship's justification for brutally repressing protestors was allegations that North Korean infiltrators were involved, leading netizens to assume "Snowdrop" would smear the resulting tragedy. Fortunately, that narrative aspect isn't key to the show's story, with Soo-ho more of a spy who happens to be caught in the middle of the political upheaval. Separated from the controversy and backlash, "Snowdrop" is a melancholy love story, complete with Jisoo from K-pop girl group Blackpink.
Streaming on Disney+.
Twenty-Five Twenty-One
The East Asian financial crisis of the late '90s serves as the backdrop for the 2022 coming-of-age series "Twenty-Five Twenty-One." After the economic collapse, protagonist Na Hee-do (Kim Tae-ri) has to transfer to a new high school when her school shuts down its fencing team due to budget cuts. As Hee-do forms a rivalry with her new team's star fencer Ko Yu-rim (Bona), she grows close with sports reporter Baek Yi-jin (Nam Joo-hyuk). Yi-jin's family had been rich prior to the financial crash, and Yi-jin tries to make his own way despite being burdened with immense debt.
"Twenty-Five Twenty-One" has a similar narrative framing as the 2025 romantic K-drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines." Both series involve the protagonist's daughter discovering her parents' story decades later, though "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" doesn't veer as heavily into melodrama. Instead, the 2022 series is more of a coming-of-age tale focused on high school rivalries and contemporary challenges facing the youth. Blending '90s nostalgia with a story of first love and self-actualization, "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" is beautifully delivered.
Streaming on Netflix.
Thirty-Nine
The theme of it never being too late to find romantic love forms the basis of the 2022 series "Thirty-Nine." The show follows Cha Mi-jo (Son Ye-jin), Jeong Chan-young (Jeon Mi-do), and Jang Joo-hee (Kim Ji-hyun), three friends who are all single and 39. Living and working in Seoul, the three women's careers, friendships, and love stories form the ongoing narrative of the show. But through all the romantic and professional ups and downs, the story's emotional core remains the deep connection between the three women as they prepare to turn 40.
With its more mature focus, "Thirty-Nine" eschews the usual screwball dynamics found in romantic K-dramas featuring younger main characters. The jokes are still there, but the laughs come from a more relatably observational place. Similarly, the characters' interactions and shared history exudes a natural warmth, particularly in the camaraderie between the show's lead actors. A richly rendered look at life and love deep into one's 30s, "Thirty-Nine" may be overlooked in favor of shows with younger leads, but holds its own appeal.
Streaming on Netflix.
Divorce Attorney Shin
Family tragedy gives way to an abrupt career change in the 2023 legal dramedy "Divorce Attorney Shin." After classical pianist and music college professor Shin Sung-han (Cho Seung-woo) learns his sister has unexpectedly died, he returns to Korea from his teaching post in Germany. Sung-han shifts his professional focus to work as a divorce attorney, often taking on clients who are underdogs in divorce cases. Back in Korea, Sung-han reconnects with his childhood friends as he adjusts to his big professional change.
"Divorce Attorney Shin" is really a showcase for the acting talents of Cho Seung-woo, which he takes full advantage of. Through his performance, Sung-han is empathetic, driven, and even slightly mischievous at times, bringing a wide range to the character. At the same time, the show is well-aware that its premise revolves around emotionally charged divorce proceedings, often involving custody agreements, which it doesn't shy away from. For fans of the acclaimed courtroom K-drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," "Divorce Attorney Shin" should also be on your watchlist.
Streaming on Netflix.
Song of the Bandits
Few U.S. TV viewers might've associated the Western drama with K-dramas, but 2023's "Song of the Bandits" solidified that possibility. Set in the 1920s region of Gando in China, the show depicts the plight of Korean refugees fleeing Japanese oppression throughout the area. Gunslinger Lee Yoon (Kim Nam-gil) defends the local refugee communities from outlaws and the Japanese military. This leads to him becoming involved with freedom fighters as Japanese presence in the region grows more aggressive, with Lee fueled by a sense of redemption.
Even with its Asian setting, all the familiar Western tropes are front and center throughout "Song of the Bandits." From train heists to horseback chases and roving gunfights, this K-drama definitely delivers on its genre expectations. This shift makes the series something of an oddity, overshadowed by more conventional K-dramas. But for fans of Westerns looking for a K-drama with gunslinging action, "Song of the Bandits" delivers on that score while exploring a more obscure aspect of Korean history.
Streaming on Netflix.
Mercy for None
Revenge thrillers are another abundant genre among K-dramas, often packed with hard-hitting action set pieces and grimly focused main characters. Those qualities are certainly true of the Netflix original series "Mercy for None," neo-noir diving headfirst into the criminal underworld. The series follows notorious mob enforcer Nam Gi-jun (So Ji-sub), who confronts his old associates after he learns that his younger brother Nam Gi-seok (Lee Joon-hyuk) was murdered. As Gi-jun pulverizes anyone who stands in his way, he learns the dark truth behind who killed his brother to finally get his revenge.
What really sets "Mercy for None" apart is how well-structured it is overall, wisely focusing on the action rather than its murder mystery elements. Virtually every episode has at least one major action piece and these are expertly staged, growing more ambitious as the show progresses. And clocking in at seven episodes, this is one limited series that really moves, truly becoming all killer, no filler. Overlooked despite being one of the best K-dramas ever made, "Mercy for None" masterfully handles its thriller elements.
Streaming on Netflix.