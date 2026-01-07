Whether it's movies like "KPop Demon Hunters" or record-setting shows like Netflix's "Squid Game," it's safe to say South Korean pop culture is being embraced globally. From romantic comedies and period piece dramas to crime thrillers, there is something for every level of Korean television, or K-drama, fan. But with so many new K-dramas released every month, it's easy for some gems to get lost in the shuffle. This oversight can come from the sheer volume of shows coming stateside to relatively little publicity generating buzz around these series.

Fortunately, TVLine is here to help shine a light on some of the more overlooked and under-appreciated K-dramas available in the United States. Whether you're looking for a historical tearjerker or a gripping story, there are numerous K-dramas that fit the bill. Here are the 15 most underrated K-dramas that need to be on your watchlist and where each show is currently streaming in the United States.