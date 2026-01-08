What To Watch Thursday: The Pitt, The Traitors, And ABC And NBC Dramas Return
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "The Pitt" scrubs back in, "The Hunting Party" returns to NBC, and "The Traitors" challenges a new batch of faithfuls.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for January 8, 2026
The Game
Series premiere: Jason Watkins stars as a retired detective who becomes convinced his new neighbor (Robson Green) is the stalker who once terrorized his town — and got away with murder.
Girl Taken
Series premiere: Based on Hollie Overton's novel "Baby Doll," the psychological thriller stars Alfie Allen as a teacher whose abduction of a teenage girl devastates a rural English town.
His & Hers
Limited series premiere: Tessa Thompson stars as a former news anchor pulled into a hometown murder investigation, where she clashes with a skeptical detective (Jon Bernthal).
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
Sarah suspects Angela’s involvement in the murder and decides that she need more evidence.
9-1-1
Hen's attempts at keeping her mysterious health issues private are starting to impact more than just her physical well-being; Buck and Ravi decide Eddie needs a night out.
Golden Eve
Ahead of the Golden Globes, this new annual special will honor Helen Mirren, recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker, recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.
Hell's Kitchen
The final four chefs are given only 10 minutes and $25 to grocery shop for their first challenge's dish; the chefs are then tasked with making a dish for Gordon's 100 million social media followers.
Law & Order
A woman's disappearance from the hospital leads to a murder investigation; Brady partners with the SVU to unravel a motive; an explosive discovery puts both squads in danger.
9-1-1: Nashville
Nashville is under siege, with each missed ransom escalating the stakes; Don grows desperate after losing contact with Blythe and races to find her before it's too late.
Law & Order: SVU
Bruno must protect his squad during a raid on a suspect's home; Carisi and Price team up in court when Brady's interrogation tactics undermine the case
The Pitt
Season 2 premiere: Langdon’s first shift back collides with Robby’s last day before sabbatical; a new attending attempts to make her mark on the ED.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Sutton hosts Jennifer for tea and spills her plan to charter a jet to Sedona for healing; Dorit reveals to Kyle that she sent her kids to Florida.
The Traitors
Season 4 premiere: Another all-star cast arrives in Scotland for the ultimate game of deception and the chance to win up to $250,000; the cards of fate are dealt and the game starts faster than ever before.
The Valley: Persian Style
Series premiere: The spin-off follows a tight-knit group of Persian friends — including Bravo alums Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi and Mercedes Javid — who have traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley.
Grey's Anatomy
Winston and Ben fight to save Jo's life; Teddy supports Link; Owen and Jules battle to save a young man; Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient.
The Hunting Party
Season 2 premiere: Bex fights to have the team reinstated so they can catch Boogeyman killer Ron Simms (Eric McCormack), who is currently targeting women searching for love.