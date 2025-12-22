9-1-1's Hen Crisis Continues In 2026 — Will She Push Herself Too Far? (Exclusive First Look)

The new year brings new emergencies for the 118 — including a harrowing ordeal for one of their own.

"9-1-1" wrapped the first half of Season 9 with the reveal that something is seriously wrong with Hen, but that isn't stopping Aisha Hinds' character from throwing herself in harm's way when the ABC procedural returns on Thursday, Jan. 8 (8/7c), as seen in TVLine's exclusive first look above.

The new episodes will dive deeper into Hen's medical mystery, which began when the first responder collapsed in her living room for several hours, an incident she has yet to share with anyone — not even with Karen, who thinks her wife was just "stuck at work" for a while.

In fact, Maddie is the only person Hen has discussed her symptoms with, though the former nurse had no idea that Hen was actually talking about herself. The midseason finale ended with Hen revisiting a shady med spa, where she knew the results of a full-body scan wouldn't be shared with any of her co-workers.

Check out another exclusive first-look photo below, then drop a comment with your thoughts (and hopes, fears, etc.) for the back half of "9-1-1" Season 9.