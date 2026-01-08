The Masked Singer Eliminates A Baseball Legend In Season 14 Premiere — Who's Under The Other Masks?
"The Masked Singer" returned for Season 14 on Wednesday with a "big" elimination, a first-of-its-kind twist, and a cliffhanger ending that will have fans screaming, "Sacre bleu!"
Following a group performance of "Golden" from "Kpop Demon Hunters," courtesy of all four judges — yes, even Jenny McCarthy — we were introduced to 10 new contestants, including one whose identity is already known to the viewers at home.
The 10 contestants faced off in a series of head-to-head performances with five (Galaxy Girl, Pugcasso, Scarab, Stingray, and Cat Witch) being sent to safety. This left the other five (Handyman, Queen Corgi, Croissants, Snow Cone, and Googly Eyes) on the chopping block.
Ultimately, Googly Eyes became the first contestant to be unmasked, revealing himself to be former baseball pro David "Big Papi" Ortiz. "The Masked Singer" decided to kick things up a notch with a second elimination (sorry, Croissants!), but we'll have to wait until next Wednesday's episode to find out who they are... officially.
Read on for a breakdown of all 10 contestants, including our best guesses for the eight whose identities still remain a mystery. When you're finished, drop a comment with your own guesses below, as well as your general thoughts on the Season 14 premiere.
Cat Witch Is Kylie Cantrall!
"The Masked Singer" didn't even give us a chance to guess this one. In the Season 14 premiere, Disney Channel darling Kylie Cantrall revealed herself to be Cat Witch. The catch? Only the audience knows who she is, with the host and judges — including Rita Ora, who plays Cantrall's mother in the "Descendants" franchise — still being left in the dark. Frankly, we were a little disappointed that Ora didn't immediately recognize her on-screen daughter's voice in the premiere. (And if we're being real, she's probably the only member of the judges' panel who actually knows her.)
With her identity known to the viewers at home, Cantrall will be providing behind-the-scenes intel in a way no other contestant has been able to do before. Given that she's a professional singer, and a gosh darn good one at that, there's a decent chance Cantrall will make it pretty far in the competition. As for whether any of the judges (*cough* Ora *cough*) will correctly identify her, that's another matter entirely.
Croissants
Episode 1 clues: As told via an episode of the "C! True Bakery Story," we learned that the Croissants were "upper crust socialites living at the top," until it all came crumbling down. With their southern accents, they explained that they were "inseparable," until they were "torn apart." The Croissants were "canceled," and they didn't know when they would see each other again, which they call the darkest moment of their lives. Then, "a miracle" happened out of nowhere, and now they're back. Best of all, they're reunited. According to Croissants, "Everybody had the wrong idea about us."
Visual clues: A plate of "tarte aux peches" (aka peach tart), and a picture of Mustang from "The Masked Singer."
TVLine's guess: We think Jenny McCarthy hit the nail — er, pastry — on the head with her guess of Todd and Julie Chrisley. The southern accents and jail uniforms would have been proof enough, but Todd also released a song with Sara Evans, who was Mustang in Season 9 of "The Masked Singer."
Galaxy Girl
Episode 1 clues: From a young age, Galaxy Girl was "on top of the world," accepted to the best schools on scholarship, and the youngest on stage — all before she could drive. Perfection was never her thing, however, so she walked away from all of that. Despite being "lost in the background" for years, she always believed she was meant for something more, so she worked her butt off — and her eventual rise was nothing short of "meteoric."
Visual clues: A shiny gold heart stone, a "Welcome 2 LA" sign, and a calendar with "Friday the 13th" circled.
TVLine's guess: The clues don't all necessarily add up, but the moment we heard Galaxy Girl sing, the only name that immediately came to mind was... Ashlee Simpson? She does have a song on the soundtrack for 2003's "Freaky Friday." Is that too much of a stretch? All we're saying is, if Galaxy Girl isn't Simpson, she could provide vocals for her — and we know how much our girl likes to lip sync.
Googly Eyes Is David Ortiz!
No mystery here! Googly Eyes was the first "Masked Singer" contestant to be eliminated in Season 14, following his performance of DJ Snake and Lil Jon's "Turn Down For What" in the two-hour premiere. Towards the end of the broadcast, this five-eyed creature was unmasked, revealing himself to be former professional baseball player David Ortiz (aka "Big Papi"), who famously played for the Minnesota Twins (1997–2002) before being traded to the Boston Red Sox (2003–2016) for the remainder of his career.
Handyman
Episode 1 clues: Looking back on his "scrappy" upbringing, this raspy, low-voiced gentleman grew up on the west coast. He considered himself to be a "tough guy" who rolled around with an "interesting crew." Somewhere along the way, however, he decided to use his image to "shift gears." All of a sudden he was hanging with an A-list crowd, including names like Robert DeNiro and Courteney Cox.
Visual clues: In addition to seeing Handyman driving around in a convertible, we also saw a "hot cup of tea," a license plate with the Ace of Spades on it, and a "wild guy" face.
TVLine's guess: We recognized that deep, raspy voice from the minute Handyman first started revealing his clues, many of which point to... "Law & Order: SVU" star Ice-T! Not only did Ice-T grow up on the west coast, but his father was a mechanic (a handyman of sorts), and he appeared opposite Cox in the 2001 movie "3,000 Miles to Graceland." Plus, hot cup of... tea? Come on!
Pugcasso
Episode 1 clues: According to Pugcasso, he was originally supposed to take over his family's business, "but sometimes you have to color outside of the lines." Emboldened to forge his own path in life, Pugcasso threw his hat into the ring in a major competition... and won! He considers himself to be a very private person — er, dog — and has never worn anything close to the costume he's currently rocking on "The Masked Singer."
Visual clues: A live TV studio, a baseball home plate, Big Ben, and an "All Star" sign.
TVLine's guess: OK, hear us out — could Pugcasso be "American Idol" Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips? Not only did he work at his family's pawn shop before auditioning for "Idol," but his biggest song is "Home," hence the home base. And Pugcasso can sing!
Queen Corgi
Episode 1 clues: Queen Corgi was a college student when she discovered... that college was not for her. Instead of focusing on her studies, the ruff royal dedicated her time to producing content for social media — and much to her surprise, the world took notice! She prides herself on not waiting for permission or following the rules, which is how she "literally" became known as a trailblazer. After her first performance, Queen Corgi shocked the judges by revealing that while she's "not new to the stage," she is new to "performing and singing live... if you can believe it." Her choice to sing Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain on My Parade" in the premiere also suggests a possible musical theater connection.
Visual clues: A bottle of mouthwash, a ring light, a "Live from New York" sign, and a report card with an "F" in physics.
TVLine's guess: We have to admit, Queen Corgi has us royally stumped after the season premiere. Our initial guess was "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom, who got her start on YouTube and has performed live in New York City in multiple productions. But while "Don't Rain on My Parade" is a very appropriate song for her to choose, the vocals didn't sound enough like her for us to be 100% confident.
Scarab
Episode 1 clues: "Under the ancient stars of a midnight sky, we find the legend of the Scarab Queen," her package began. Also referred to as a "golden goddess," Scarab is "perhaps the most decorated" contestant the show has seen thus far. "I have done it all," Scarab says, including dining with presidents. Major celebrities like Brad Pitt and the late, great Prince have known her name. At this stage in her career, "most people would be ready to retire," but Scarab is looking for a new challenge. When pressed for another clue, Scarab likened herself to Beetlejuice — as in, the judges have guessed her name so many times over the years, she figured she might as well appear "and show you who the real Beetlejuice is."
Visual clues: A golden globe (award?), a golden lion, and scales of justice.
TVLine's guess: Let's see, someone the judges have guessed quite a bit over the years. Could she be... Taraji P. Henson? Not only has the actress earned many accolades (including a Golden Globe) during her career, but her character's last name on "Empire" was Lyon, hence the lion in the clue package. She also appeared opposite Pitt in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," and is famously a fan of Prince. That said, we're thrilled that the judges guessed Viola Davis, if only because it resulted in Scarab's incredible impression of the "How to Get Away With Murder" star's iconic walk — and who else but Henson would dare to do that?
Snow Cone
Episode 1 clues: Snow Cone has always believed she was destined for stardom, and woefully misunderstood. She started out modeling boots as a child, then got her big break when she landed a role on "one of TV's hottest shows." However, one moment "spoiled everything," and Snow Cone suddenly found herself "kicked to the curb." She still can't believe what the headlines said about her at the time, which she claims were "all lies." She's been trying to shake that public image ever since.
Visual clues: Her first clue package featured an "America's Sweetheart" sash, and her first performance included a male snow cone salesman.
TVLine's guess: As unabashed fans of her 2010 debut album "Superficial," we knew this was "The Hills" star Heidi Montag from her first note. Jenny McCarthy thought she was clever, guessing that the "CO" boots were actually hinting at "The OC," but no — it stands for Colorado, aka Montag's home state. The male snow cone salesman in the first performance was clearly a nod to Montag's husband Spencer Pratt.
Stingray
Episode 1 clues: According to Stingray, he's everywhere, "from Michelin to the Met Gala." He's also a self-proclaimed party boy, specifically asking, "Who else parties on the roof of the Chateau Marmont?" (Um, Robin Thicke would like a word, sir!) Stingray also confirmed that he's a nepo baby, looking back fondly on the "amazing" parties his mom used to host, with guests including Michael Jackson, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder. After his performance, Nick Cannon immediately knew who he was, saying that it's definitely a friend of his.
Visual clues: In the first episode, we saw a five-star "Kelp" review, a picture of Paris Hilton, and an ant.
TVLine's guess: This feels like another easy one — Stingray is none other than Evan Ross, son of legendary disco diva Diana Ross. He's close friends with Paris Hilton, which explains her photo; he even has a song called "Paris," which he released with wife Ashlee Simpson, who we think is this season's Galaxy Girl! Ross also dated Aubrey O'Day, who was the Ant in Season 13 of "The Masked Singer," hence the ant in his clue package.