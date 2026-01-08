The Masked Singer Eliminates A Baseball Legend In Season 14 Premiere — Who's Under The Other Masks?

"The Masked Singer" returned for Season 14 on Wednesday with a "big" elimination, a first-of-its-kind twist, and a cliffhanger ending that will have fans screaming, "Sacre bleu!"

Following a group performance of "Golden" from "Kpop Demon Hunters," courtesy of all four judges — yes, even Jenny McCarthy — we were introduced to 10 new contestants, including one whose identity is already known to the viewers at home.

The 10 contestants faced off in a series of head-to-head performances with five (Galaxy Girl, Pugcasso, Scarab, Stingray, and Cat Witch) being sent to safety. This left the other five (Handyman, Queen Corgi, Croissants, Snow Cone, and Googly Eyes) on the chopping block.

Ultimately, Googly Eyes became the first contestant to be unmasked, revealing himself to be former baseball pro David "Big Papi" Ortiz. "The Masked Singer" decided to kick things up a notch with a second elimination (sorry, Croissants!), but we'll have to wait until next Wednesday's episode to find out who they are... officially.

Read on for a breakdown of all 10 contestants, including our best guesses for the eight whose identities still remain a mystery. When you're finished, drop a comment with your own guesses below, as well as your general thoughts on the Season 14 premiere.