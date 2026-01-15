Masked Singer's Croissants Revealed: Controversial Reality Couple Talks Politics, Prison, And Being 'Misunderstood'
In one of the least surprising developments in "The Masked Singer" history, Wednesday's episode began by revealing that the Croissants — a Southern reality couple who performed "Jailhouse Rock" in last week's season premiere — are none other than "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, just as judge Jenny McCarthy predicted.
"We were always a little concerned about Jenny, and I voiced that, because we've known Jenny forever," Todd tells TVLine. "I said, 'She's going to know as soon as I speak.' [A producer] was like, 'No, because we're going to change your voice a little bit,' and I said, 'She'll know.' And she ended up being the first one to say it, so when we got back to our changing room, I said, 'I told y'all she would figure it out!'"
As for getting voted off the show so quickly, Todd has no problem throwing his wife under the bus: "There were two Croissants," he reminds us. "I was pulled down." Explaining that they did the show to have fun, not to win, Todd says, 'I was always laughing at Julie over sh*t that she was doing or tripping or bumping into things or whatever. I'm like, 'Julie, why are you making this like it's the Croissant's fault that you're doing this? You trip and fall into stuff all the time anyway!'"
How (and why) the Chrisleys leaned into their prison scandal
While some celebrities attempt to distance themselves from scandal, Todd and Julie Chrisley chose to embrace their checkered past — specifically their 2022 imprisonment for bank fraud and tax evasion, a sentence cut short in 2025 by a pardon from President Donald Trump.
"We have never placed guardrails on things that we're going to do," Todd tells TVLine. "In the first interview with 'The Masked Singer,' you could tell there was a little bit of, you know, 'Do we go there? Do we talk about this?' And I just finally said, 'Let's cut the bullsh*t. Whatever you've got to ask, ask it, and let's address it, and let's move forward. We want to have a good time. We want to do what you expect us to do, and we're going to have fun doing that.' We don't run from anything. It's our story to tell, so who better to tell it?"
And you can't say they didn't address it, kicking off their time on the show with an incredibly on-the-nose performance of Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock." Todd knew immediately that it was the perfect song, while Julie took a bit of convincing.
"The show sent us, I think, four or five songs to choose from, and I was sitting at the kitchen counter and Julie was cooking, and I said, 'Oh my God, we have to do this one,'" Todd recalls. "And Julie said, 'What? No, we're not doing that.' And I said, 'We are so doing this.'
How the Chrisleys feel 'misunderstood' about their political views
In their first (and now only) clue package, the Croissants professed that people have the wrong idea about them as people. Here, Todd expands on what he meant by that:
"I think that we have become more misunderstood since this last chapter of our life," he tells TVLine. "We weren't really misunderstood during the show because that was our life. Yes, it's reality TV and they create certain situations that they put you in, but as far as being a strict disciplinarian, I've always been that. As far as us being a tight-knit, close family, we've always been that. As far as no drugs, no alcohol, any of that, we've always been that, and we still adhere to that today."
He continues: "Now, I would say probably about 20% of our fanbase is saying, 'Oh my God, they're MAGA, they're MAGA, they're MAGA.' And we are Republicans, but we're socially liberal. We fall right down the middle. I believe that you should love who you love, and that you have a right to love who you love. You have the right to be as miserable as every heterosexual couple out here to get married. There are certain things that I agree with in this country, and there are things that I don't agree with. We try to live our lives based on what we know is the right thing to do for those around us that we can do for. When I made that statement about being misunderstood, that's what I was referencing."