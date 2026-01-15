Masked Singer's Croissants Revealed: Controversial Reality Couple Talks Politics, Prison, And Being 'Misunderstood'

In one of the least surprising developments in "The Masked Singer" history, Wednesday's episode began by revealing that the Croissants — a Southern reality couple who performed "Jailhouse Rock" in last week's season premiere — are none other than "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, just as judge Jenny McCarthy predicted.

"We were always a little concerned about Jenny, and I voiced that, because we've known Jenny forever," Todd tells TVLine. "I said, 'She's going to know as soon as I speak.' [A producer] was like, 'No, because we're going to change your voice a little bit,' and I said, 'She'll know.' And she ended up being the first one to say it, so when we got back to our changing room, I said, 'I told y'all she would figure it out!'"

As for getting voted off the show so quickly, Todd has no problem throwing his wife under the bus: "There were two Croissants," he reminds us. "I was pulled down." Explaining that they did the show to have fun, not to win, Todd says, 'I was always laughing at Julie over sh*t that she was doing or tripping or bumping into things or whatever. I'm like, 'Julie, why are you making this like it's the Croissant's fault that you're doing this? You trip and fall into stuff all the time anyway!'"