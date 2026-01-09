The Pitt Season 2 Premiere: Why Did Dr. Al-Hashimi Freeze? Sepideh Moafi Teases The Truth

When "The Pitt" introduces Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi in its Season 2 premiere, it does so with a level of efficiency that the good doctor herself would appreciate.

She arrives at PTMC a full hour early — armed with a bagel spread, a tightly organized packet of quality-improvement initiatives, and a clear sense of how this emergency department should be run. A clinical informatics expert brought over from the VA to cover for Robby during his "little" three-month sabbatical, Al-Hashimi is methodical, rule-driven, and unapologetically serious about reform. She talks A.I. She talks patient passports. She questions whether calling the department "The Pitt" lowers morale.

She's here to optimize.

And by the time Al-Hashimi finally meets Robby, she believes she's prepared for him, too. New series regular Sepideh Moafi says her character has been briefed on the chief's reputation and knows the resistance she is likely to face.

"She understands what she's walking into," Moafi says. "But even with that level of preparation, she's still completely shocked when she meets him."

Preparation, she adds, only goes so far.

"When you hear about someone or something, you feel like you're mentally prepared," Moafi explains. "But then the actual energetic exchange — the alchemy between you and the other — it's unpredictable."