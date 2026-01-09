The Pitt Season 2 Premiere Hides A Big Santos/Garcia Reveal In Plain Sight — Isa Briones Explains

While the moment stops short of confirming a full-blown relationship, it strongly suggests that whatever spark Santos and Garcia shared last season has crossed into something tangible — if still undefined.

That ambiguity, Briones suggests, is intentional.

"I think what some fans want is for it to be this full-fledged thing — like, they're in love," she tells TVLine. "And no. It's like a lot of workplace relationships that any of us have seen. There's some awkwardness. There's some, like, 'What are we?' And like, OK, this is just fun. But is it?"

For Santos, that lack of definition in subsequent episodes is destabilizing.

"I think you see Santos this season a little unsure of where she stands with Garcia," Briones previews. "Which is another thing that is throwing her off her game." That uncertainty collides with a number of other stressors: "She's like, 'Oh my God, Langdon's back. And this person that I kind of like is kind of avoiding me. What is happening?'"

But the show's restraint, she adds, is the point.

"I think it makes sense that we're exploring it in a very natural, kind of nuanced way," she says. "It's not like now they're getting married. It's what you would expect.

"It's very undefined," she says — "and I think that's what makes for more interesting storytelling."