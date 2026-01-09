9-1-1: Nashville Boss Teases Emotional Fallout From The Hacking Crisis — Plus, Who's Hooking Up At The 113?

The hacking crisis continued on Thursday's midseason premiere of "9-1-1: Nashville," revealing that the root of the problem might be closer to home than anyone wants to believe.

During a private meeting with city officials, Don and Cammie were among those who voted to pay the hackers' ransom, while a vocal majority — led by Edward, of course — opted not to negotiate with terrorists. The plot thickened when several of those officials collapsed during a live televised press conference, the result of the hackers taking control of their pacemakers and various other medical implants.

This led Cammie, who was previously interrogated about potentially giving the dispatch center's administrative password to the wrong person, to deduce that whoever hacked the officials' medical devices knew exactly which individuals voted against paying the ransom — which means the true culprit is someone who works there, possibly even someone Cammie considers a friend.

The truth will come out in next Thursday's episode, which showrunner Rashad Raisani confirms will mark the "conclusion" of this harrowing arc. "We wanted this to have a beginning, middle, and end, with the end being the most heightened part of the crisis, especially from a character standpoint," Raisani tells TVLine. "A lot of emotional arcs will hit their first resolutions as we're hitting the middle of the season, so we wanted to turn the corner with some of these characters' relationships, open up some new opportunities, and open some new doors, particularly with Cammie."

As for the identity of the hacker, Raisani teases that "it's not going to be someone random," admitting that he fully expects that "some people will figure it out" before the truth is revealed. "Judging by my history with the internet, the internet always wins," he says. "So yes, there are clues, and I'm sure some people will be able to figure it out."