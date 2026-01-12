5 TV Shows That Were Saved From Cancellation By Fan Campaigns

Never underestimate the power of protest. History has shown that arguing against unpopular decisions can lead to bona fide change that benefits society — and also save great TV shows from the chopping block.

No matter how dumb some TV show cancelations might seem, the decision to end them is usually final. Every once in a while, though, fans form like Voltron and use their voices to restore faith in series that networks were ready to give up on for whatever reason — low ratings, creative differences, a lack of faith, etc. Sometimes, these efforts have led to shows getting an extended run on the air; other times, they've delayed the inevitable but allowed a series to squeeze out a few more episodes.

Regardless of the outcome, none of these shows would have lasted as long as they did without fans rallying for their survival. Let's take a look at a handful of series that stuck around thanks to viewers like you going above and beyond.