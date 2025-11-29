There are many sub-genres within crime stories, from true crime and crime dramas to thrillers and police procedurals. But one particularly prolific sub-genre is detective shows, which have investigators working alone or as part of a team to take down the crooks. These super-sleuths can be part of authorized law enforcement agencies, operate as private practice professionals, or just be complete amateurs. Similarly, detective shows span the gamut of narrative tones, from crime comedies to grimmer fare that play out like nihilistic thrillers, each adding their own distinct take on the genre.

Detective shows stretch as far back as the crime genre on television, producing some of the medium's most iconic series and characters. Simply put, we love detective series in all their glorious forms, and there is no shortage of them to recommend. Here are the 15 best detective TV shows ever made, ranked for any fans of the genre to check out.