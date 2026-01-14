Stranger Things' Creepy Mr. Whatsit Was Inspired By A Surprising Children's Show

"Stranger Things" wears its influences on its sleeves, and they don't always stem from horror and sci-fi. Case in point — Mr Whatsit (Jamie Campbell Bower), Henry Creel's smiling, child-abducting alter-ego in "Stranger Things" Season 5, was influenced by the titular host of classic kids' show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," with Bower studying the series for tips on how to play the type of person young people would trust.

"I spent time watching Mr Rogers, old things like that, movies like The Pied Piper Of Hamelin from the '50s," the actor told SFX. "I spent a long time thinking about that and understanding that this isn't Henry too much. This is a new iteration, a new version." Originally airing on PBS in 1968, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is an educational series renowned for promoting wholesome values like empathy, acceptance, and kindness.

Its host, Fred Rogers, was affectionately dubbed "America's Favorite Neighbor, so he was arguably the perfect model for Bower to study while bringing Whatsit to life. "It was this presentation of what he would be as a human at this point in time," Bower added. "Then there was this idea of, 'How do I make this other person feel safe enough to be my toy, my thing that helps me to win?'"