Golden Globes 2026: The 11 Best And Worst Moments

Nikki Glaser almost rapping in Korean? UFC fighters appearing on stage for no good reason? Stellan Skarsgård accepting an award to the tune of Usher's biggest hit? Yep, we're at the Golden Globes, baby!

That collection of odd and unexpected scenes actually happened during CBS' broadcast of the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday night, and all three of them appear in our below roundup of the evening's best and worst moments.

Several other highlights and lowlights came out of the Beverly Hilton ballroom, including a rare bit of hilarious presenter banter (thank you, Jason Bateman & Co.!), a perfectly timed appearance from one Fran Drescher, and a recurring, nagging advertisement that we wanted to swat away like a mosquito.

And Glaser, who was hosting the Globes for the second year in a row, actually shows up on our list a whopping four times — but they're all positive! Three-peat, anyone?

Keep scrolling for our take on the Golden Globes' highs and lows, then drop your own in the comments!