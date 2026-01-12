Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie And Hudson Williams Steal The Show At Golden Globes 2026 — Watch Video

Score one more for "Heated Rivalry": Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, who star in the Canadian phenomenon, made their first joint appearance on US television at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Committed to the bit, Storrie played the role of nervous first-timer, walking slowly onto the stage before Williams helped usher him towards the microphone. Rather than describe what came next, however, why not just treat yourself to the full transcript:

STORRIE | It's a little nerve wracking being here at our first Golden Globes.

WILLIAMS | Just take a deep breath and picture everyone in the audience... you know.

STORRIE | What?

WILLIAMS | You know.

STORRIE | Oh. Yeah, I don't really know if that works, considering everyone's already seen us... you know.

WILLIAMS | You think everyone in the audience has seen 'Heated Rivalry'? [cue mild applause]

STORRIE | That's a maybe. But their trainers have, and their moms have, and their daughters have.

WILLIAMS | Hi, moms!

STORRIE | Hi, daughters!

After the nominees were announced, Storrie and Williams presented the award for Best Supporting Female Actor in a TV Series to Erin Doherty of Netflix's "Adolescence." Watch their full appearance below:

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams presenting the Golden Globes award for Best Female Supporting Actor – Television. pic.twitter.com/Gybq2szqVV — Connor Storrie Updates (@connorstupdates) January 12, 2026

To be fair, Storrie and Williams were turning heads (and cameras) long before they appeared on stage together. During the ceremony's first hour, host Nikki Glaser gave a shout-out to the duo still seated in the audience.

"Listen, I don't want to get too serious, but stories like these don't always get told," Glaser said. "I hope that the success of 'Heated Rivalry' proves that American audiences are ready for more shows about hockey, OK?'" Both Storrie and Williams appeared quite amused.

On "Heated Rivalry," which streams Stateside via HBO Max, Storrie and Williams play Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander, two professional hockey players at the top of their game who also happen to be secret lovers — officially "boyfriends" by the end of the show's first season finale.

Speaking of the "Heated Rivalry" finale, Storrie and Williams were named TVLine's Performers of the Week for their combined work in the pivotal episode, famously titled "The Cottage." (Take us back!)

Hosted for the second year in a row by Glaser, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards are airing on CBS at 8 p.m., broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The ceremony is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Did you enjoy Storrie and Williams' appearance at the Golden Globes? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.