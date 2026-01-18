Scrubs' 10 Best Guest Stars, Ranked

One of the most consistently entertaining sitcoms of the early 21st century was "Scrubs," following the medical staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. Though the gags come in fast and furious, often veering into slapstick comedy and the surreal, there is a genuine heart to the series. More than just depicting these young medical professionals growing into their careers and adult lives together, the literal life-and-death stakes of what they do is always in clear focus. Like "M*A*S*H" before it, "Scrubs" deftly balanced comedy and heartbreaking drama, becoming a huge element of the show's original nine-season run. (And it's coming back!)

But beyond the series' protagonist J.D. (Zach Braff) and his friends, "Scrubs" welcomed an impressive number of guest stars. More than just providing fresh faces to the hospital, many of these guest stars help make some of the best episodes of the entire show. To clarify, the actors who had longstanding recurring roles, like Heather Graham and Elizabeth Banks, are not included here as we chronicle the series' greatest guests. Here are the 10 best "Scrubs" guest stars, ranked, each memorably leaving their own mark on Sacred Heart Hospital.