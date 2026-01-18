We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HBO has maintained its status as a premier platform in premium cable networks and prestige television overall for decades. The best HBO original series of all time rank among the best television shows ever produced and the platform continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in the medium. That said, not every HBO program is a guaranteed success and, like any network, has cancelled its fair share of shows just as they were gaining momentum. At the end of the day, HBO is a business and if continuing supporting a given series doesn't make good business sense, its plug gets pulled.

Whatever the behind-the-scenes circumstances, series that are canceled too soon, despite showing a lot of promise, still hurt. These can range from ambitious period piece productions to comedy shows that didn't quite get the viewership that the network was hoping for. At any rate, HBO has accrued a number of shows that were abruptly ended, leaving audiences without a satisfying sense of closure. Here are 10 fantastic HBO shows that were canceled too soon and need more love and attention than they got during their initial broadcast.