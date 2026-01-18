10 Fantastic HBO Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon
HBO has maintained its status as a premier platform in premium cable networks and prestige television overall for decades. The best HBO original series of all time rank among the best television shows ever produced and the platform continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in the medium. That said, not every HBO program is a guaranteed success and, like any network, has cancelled its fair share of shows just as they were gaining momentum. At the end of the day, HBO is a business and if continuing supporting a given series doesn't make good business sense, its plug gets pulled.
Whatever the behind-the-scenes circumstances, series that are canceled too soon, despite showing a lot of promise, still hurt. These can range from ambitious period piece productions to comedy shows that didn't quite get the viewership that the network was hoping for. At any rate, HBO has accrued a number of shows that were abruptly ended, leaving audiences without a satisfying sense of closure. Here are 10 fantastic HBO shows that were canceled too soon and need more love and attention than they got during their initial broadcast.
Mr. Show with Bob and David
Long before Bob Odenkirk brought the slimy Saul Goodman to life on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," he came from a strong comedy background. This includes the '90s sketch show "Mr. Show with Bob and David," with Odenkirk joined by co-host and fellow comic David Cross. The series features a mix of sketch comedy bits either pre-taped or filmed before a live studio audience, often veering into the surreal and satirical. The duo is joined by many big name comedians from the era, including Sarah Silverman, Tom Kenny, and Jack Black.
"Mr. Show" ran for a total of 30 episodes across four seasons from 1995 to 1998. The series' cancellation was attributed to a change in time slots, resulting in a drop in viewership for its fourth and final season. The series became a cult classic and its cast went on to more high-profile projects but it still feels like the show had plenty of life in it. Easily one of the best HBO comedy TV shows, "Mr. Show" deserved a run as long as at least "The Larry Sanders Show."
Carnivàle
One of the most unique original series that HBO has ever made is the period piece fantasy "Carnivàle," which premiered in 2003. Set during the height of the Great Depression in the 1930s, the show follows Ben Hawkins (Nick Stahl), a mystical healer who joins a traveling carnival troupe. Ben's journey is marked by strange visions of a drifter with similar powers who had an earlier encounter with the nomadic company. The second season brings in the antagonistic Justin Crowe (Clancy Brown), a zealous preacher who shares these visions and has sinister powers of his own.
"Carnivàle" is definitely a weird show that revels in its strangeness, giving it a surreal quality that elevates the entire production. But that juxtaposition of one of America's bleakest periods as its backdrop with a tale of 20th century magical realism works well in sync. Before the story could really explain its own deeper mythology, it was canceled after its second season in 2005. Even with its truncated length, "Carnivàle" still stands as something strikingly original and is worth delving into and experiencing its odd charms.
Extras
After creating a global phenomenon with "The Office," Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant set their sights on the entertainment industry with "Extras." Gervais stars as Andy Millman, an extra in movies and television projects struggling to make a name for himself in showbiz. Joining him is fellow extra Maggie Jacobs (Ashley Jensen), who makes the best of her background performer parts. This is juxtaposed by a parade of celebrities appearing throughout the series playing fictionalized versions of themselves to hysterical effect.
No other project Gervais has done since "Extras" approaches the same level of sharp comedic quality, as good as some of them are. Like the original "Office," the HBO series only ran for two seasons, but it feels like there was more of Andy and Maggie's story to be had. And, of course, the series could continue if only for the benefit of seeing so many popular actors skewering their own image. The continued sight of a ridiculously sex-obsessed Patrick Stewart alone would make a third season of "Extras" all the more hilarious.
Rome
"Rome" is one of those HBO series where its truncated length had a visible impact on its overall storytelling. Premiering in 2005, the period piece follows Roman soldiers Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson) and Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd). Starting in the final days of the Roman Republic, the two men happen to be privy to major historical events impacting their nation and its legacy on the western world. This includes the rise and fall of Julius Caesar (Ciarán Hinds) and the subsequent war after his assassination.
As it became clear that "Rome" wouldn't go beyond its second season, the series significantly accelerated its plot lines to wrap its overarching story. That means the second and final season runs at a breakneck speed, most notably significantly aging up Gaius Octavian throughout the series. The story sticks the landing overall but it definitely feels rushed towards the later episodes in its efforts to get there. "Rome" is one of the best two-season shows ever, but it really deserved the chance to tell its story at its intended pace.
Family Tree
After co-creating and starring in one of the greatest mockumentary movies of all time with "This Is Spinal Tap," Christopher Guest co-created the mockumentary series "Family Tree." Premiering in 2013, the show stars Chris O'Dowd as Tom Chadwick, a young man exploring his genealogical roots. Guest plays an eccentric North Carolina relative of Tom's as well as the protagonist's music-loving grandfather. "Spinal Tap" alum Michael McKean plays the family patriarch, adding his own comedic foibles to the mix.
"Family Tree" is charmingly quirky and whimsical, with much of its humor derived from its various characters' oddities and obsessions. In contrast to other contemporary comedies, a lot of these gags come from an earnest source as opposed to a cynical one, in a refreshing change of pace. In an additional connection to "Spinal Tap," the HBO series features dialogue that's largely improvised by the actors, with Guest and McKean right in their element in this regard. As unassuming as its likable everyman protagonist, "Family Tree" only ran for a single season.
The Brink
If "Family Tree" is an HBO comedy that leans into the charm of its everyday characters, "The Brink" is one that emphasizes its cast's nastiness. Debuting in 2015, the series is a political comedy that sees the American government react to a crisis in Pakistan verging on the outbreak of a global war. Jack Black stars as foreign service officer Alex Talbot, working out of the American embassy in Islamabad, while Tim Robbins plays U.S. Secretary of State Walter Larson. With each character's personal life in tatters, things suddenly snap to attention when political power in Pakistan is seized by a rogue general eager to use his country's nuclear arsenal.
Jack Black's war comedy divided audiences with its subject matter and truly heinous main characters leading the series' story. The show does improve as it proceeds across its 10-episode run when the full breadth of the story comes into clear focus. Even though HBO initially renewed the series for a second season during its broadcast run, it reversed its decision two months after the finale aired. That makes "The Brink" another one and done comedy for the premium cable network, even with its all-star cast.
Vinyl
The 2016 drama "Vinyl" had some serious star power behind it, with Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger among its credited co-creators. The show is set in the New York City music industry during the '70s amid rapidly changing styles and the emergence of new genres. The story's protagonist is Richie Finestra (Bobby Cannavale), a record executive whose label and personal life are completely in shambles. As Richie tries to reverse his fortunes, he encounters plenty of iconic contemporary figures from the industry, including Led Zeppelin and David Bowie.
HBO reversed an early renewal decision and canceled "Vinyl" after a single season, bringing the misadventures of Richie Finestra to a premature end. The cancellation came as the characters' passion for music and their work was reignited, awkwardly leaving that professional rebirth stunted. Similarly, the series improved as it progressed, blending its characters' messy personal lives with familiar faces from music history to great effect. Backed by a strong soundtrack, "Vinyl" stood as a dark melodrama with an atmospheric backdrop but just couldn't keep the beat going to get at least one more season.
Westworld
Among best-selling author Michael Crichton's most prominent work is the 1973 film "Westworld," which he wrote and directed. The movie served as the basis for the 2016 television series of the same name, using its premise as a springboard for a larger sci-fi story. The show takes place in a near-future where the megacorporation Delos Inc. runs theme parks based on historical periods with life-like androids, including a park based on the Wild West. However, the synthetic beings begin to gain sentience and mount a revolution against their human corporate overseers that expands into a full-on war.
"Westworld" was a truly ambitious series during its run on HBO, mixing historically-inspired action with sci-fi spectacle. The show was canceled at HBO after four seasons, despite series creators and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy having a plan for a fifth season. The fourth season ends with a cliffhanger as synthetic revolutionary Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) contemplates whether humanity is worth sparing. Though Nolan has since indicated that "Westworld" isn't as over as we thought, the ending has remained unresolved for years, leaving fans on the hook.
Lovecraft Country
Science fiction and fantasy collide through a tour of '50s America in the series "Lovecraft Country." Based on Matt Ruff's 2016 novel of the same name, the story follows Korean War veteran Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he travels to New England to search for his father. Atticus is joined by his childhood friend Letitia Lewis (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle George Freeman (Courtney B. Vance). After encountering the cult holding Montrose Freeman (Michael K. Williams), the group faces everything from racist officers to supernatural monsters and time-travel devices.
"Lovecraft Country" is a hodge-podge of genre elements that somehow all coalesce and form a cohesive and entertaining story. This is elevated by the show featuring an absolutely stacked cast with masterclass performances across its 10-episode run. The actors make the blend of horror and science fiction feel all the more real as Atticus' journey confronts both real-world and paranormal evil. "Lovecraft Country" was canceled at HBO after a single season, with only the tip of its narrative iceberg explored.
Perry Mason (2020)
Pulp literary character Perry Mason, created by Erle Stanley Gardner, starred in a period piece drama simply titled "Perry Mason." Premiering in 2020, the series starred Matthew Rhys as the eponymous private investigator in 1930s Los Angeles during the Great Depression. Haunted by his experiences from serving in World War I, Mason's personal life is in shambles as he works on becoming a defense attorney. This involves the hard-luck protagonist becoming involved with cases that expand into larger conspiracies impacting the rich and powerful figures throughout the city.
Rhys does a magnificent job in putting his own twist on Mason, maintaining his more noble elements juxtaposed by his personal flaws. This is matched by a richly rendered vision of '30s Los Angeles, depicting the California city at a pivotal crossroads in its modern development. Despite its acclaim, "Perry Mason" was canceled at HBO after two seasons in 2023, bringing its crusading attorney's adventures to a premature close. The series really felt like it was just beginning to mine the depths of its potential and its conclusion still stings today.