A Failed Animated Batman Pitch Paved The Way For A Classic Cartoon

Back in the '80s, TV networks made a habit of making kids' cartoons based on grown-up movies. Tim Burton's dark and twisted "Beetlejuice" was one that received a Saturday morning spin-off, but it came at a cost. In order to get the rights from Warner Bros. Television, Nelvana Limited — one of the production companies behind the "Beetlejuice" series — had to give them "Batman."

"We had a 'Batman' development deal that had stemmed from two years earlier," Michael Hirsh, Nelvana's co-founder, recalled in an interview with Cracked. "We had developed it too, but the network we had developed it with wasn't buying in, and I'd shopped it around to the other networks and they'd passed as well. Nobody was expecting the 'Batman' movie, which hadn't yet come out, to be a big hit. So we were basically told, 'You can have 'Beetlejuice.' Tim has chosen you. But we have the final choice, and we're not going to give it to you until you give 'Batman' back.'"

The folks at Nelvana ultimately agreed to the deal and the rest is history. The deal worked out for everyone at the end, as Nelvana produced and even won a Daytime Emmy for "Beetlejuice," and Warner Bros. Animation made the celebrated "Batman: The Animated Series." Still, in an alternate universe where Hirsh and co.'s "Batman" project came to fruition, what would it look like?