Natalia Dyer Had One Condition For Nancy Wheeler's Stranger Things Ending

While "Stranger Things" ended with some unanswered questions, the finale sufficiently wrapped things up for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana. In the case of Nancy Wheeler, her conclusion came about after careful consideration, with actress Natalia Dyer making one request for her character in the closing chapter.

Fans who saw the "Stranger Things" series finale know that Wheeler didn't go back to Emerson College to pursue her education. Rather, she leaves the institution to go work at the Boston Herald. Recalling what it was like to discuss the idea with series creators the Duffer Brothers, Dyer shared with Deadline, "[At] the end, I would say Nancy not being in school is something I was very adamant about. The Duffers, they'd go around a little bit and be like, 'Well, what do you think?' They're very collaborative."

In Dyer's eyes, it's a choice that makes a lot of sense, given the strong woman her character has become by the end of the story. "My main thing is like, I just do not think Nancy could go back to school," she added. "I just cannot see her in school."