Natalia Dyer Had One Condition For Nancy Wheeler's Stranger Things Ending
While "Stranger Things" ended with some unanswered questions, the finale sufficiently wrapped things up for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana. In the case of Nancy Wheeler, her conclusion came about after careful consideration, with actress Natalia Dyer making one request for her character in the closing chapter.
Fans who saw the "Stranger Things" series finale know that Wheeler didn't go back to Emerson College to pursue her education. Rather, she leaves the institution to go work at the Boston Herald. Recalling what it was like to discuss the idea with series creators the Duffer Brothers, Dyer shared with Deadline, "[At] the end, I would say Nancy not being in school is something I was very adamant about. The Duffers, they'd go around a little bit and be like, 'Well, what do you think?' They're very collaborative."
In Dyer's eyes, it's a choice that makes a lot of sense, given the strong woman her character has become by the end of the story. "My main thing is like, I just do not think Nancy could go back to school," she added. "I just cannot see her in school."
Natalia Dyer was confident in her character's conclusion from the start
There has been no shortage of discourse about the ending to "Stranger Things," with fans going on about frustrating decisions and long-awaited moments alike. But few have singled out Natalia Dyer's character for as much scrutiny. It's not common to see both fans and the creators be in such harmony.
Dyer had a good gut feeling about Nancy's conclusion from the jump, recalling to Deadline, "I remember reading the epilogue like, 'Yeah, that's perfect.' For me. For Nancy. I felt really satisfied. I think after everything she's been through, I just couldn't [see her] writing papers and turning it in."
By the end of "Stranger Things 5," Nancy Wheeler has proven herself capable behind a typewriter as well as pretty handy with a firearm in the heat of battle. Her terrifying adventures now over, though, Nancy can finally pursue her dreams and passions. But, just because she's facing down the real world doesn't mean that her ambition has been dulled after surviving The Upside Down.