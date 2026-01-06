5 Biggest Questions The Stranger Things Series Finale Never Answered

This article contains spoilers for "Stranger Things" Season 5

In a series with as many characters, storylines, and lore drops as "Stranger Things," you're bound to lose a few along the way. All told, the finale of "Stranger Things" Season 5 does a pretty good job of wrapping up the various threads, but it still leaves a few big questions unanswered.

We get happily-ever-afters of a sort for the core party, with Mike (Finn Wolfhard) becoming a writer, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) winding up together (no surprise there), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) trying his hand as an aspiring filmmaker, and Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) getting engaged. Most of the others get similarly clean wrap-ups, while the supernatural arc ends in spectacular fashion, with the Upside Down literally being vaporized and the mysterious alternate dimension known as the Abyss losing all contact with Earth. But in its effort to give every main character some catharsis, the finale also leapfrogs over some pretty big dangling details — namely, the whole military storyline and certain aspects of the Abyss.

The other big question is the one the Duffer brothers leave unanswered intentionally — the fate of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). There are already plenty of theories, but for now, the truth will remain a mystery. Let's dig into some of these big lingering "Stranger Things" questions and a few possible answers.