10 Things Every Star Trek Fan Needs To Know Before Watching Starfleet Academy

Talk of a live-action "Starfleet Academy" TV show or movie has been going on since almost the beginning of "Star Trek." In 1968, series creator Gene Roddenberry reportedly suggested that a hypothetical first "Star Trek" movie could show Kirk, Spock, and McCoy meeting during their Academy days. Years later, the concept was pitched for the sixth "Trek" movie, but Paramount ended up going in another direction.

Starfleet Academy finally shows up in "The Next Generation" episode "The First Duty," broadcast in 1992. Later, audiences saw some of the original crew's Academy days, albeit in the alternate timeline of J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" (2009).

Now we finally have a "Starfleet Academy" series on Paramount+, and it's neither the proposed original nor the "Next Generation" version. Instead, it's set in the 32nd century, following the events of "Star Trek: Discovery" at a point where the Federation is a galactic underdog rather than the major governing body of known space.

What do you need to know before you jump into the new series? Here are 10 things for fans who lack photographic memory of "Trek" lore.