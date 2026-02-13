Stranger Things' Animated Spin-Off Can Work - If It Follows This Star Wars Blueprint
Although Netflix's "Stranger Things" completed its five-season run, the franchise is far from over, with a number of spin-offs on the horizon. One of those is "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," an animated series set between the events of the second and third season. Through the medium of animation, "Tales from '85" provides ample opportunity to fill in the gaps of the broader canon, especially if it goes down a similar route as many "Star Wars" shows.
The "Star Wars" Skywalker Saga is the primary timeline in which that franchise orbits around, just like how all five seasons of "Stranger Things" serve as the foundation in which its expansive material will build off of. While the upcoming spin-offs may be considered optional, that's not to say that their respective stories can't be fulfilling in their own right. Taking a look at how "Star Wars" accomplished this could put "Tales from '85" on the right path.
New characters in prequel stories can enrich the lore
To ensure success, "Stranger Things" spin-offs should introduce new characters never mentioned in the primary story. "Star Wars" exceeded in this department, providing characters that delivered a strong, refreshing dynamic, while having compelling arcs of their own. Perhaps the most notable example can be found in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which introduced Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), the Padawan to Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter).
Although never mentioned in the Skywalker Saga films, Ahsoka was written with significant development, coming of age across the series and becoming a fan-favorite character in her own right. Her animated story was expanded upon in "Star Wars Rebels," and even transcended live-action across several Disney+ series, including "Ahsoka," where she is portrayed by Rosario Dawson.
While the core group from "Stranger Things" are still at the center of "Tales from '85," a brand-new character named Nikki Baxter will be introduced in the series. Footage screened at the 2025 Annecy Animation Festival last June revealed this new addition.
How Nikki Baxter can follow Ahsoka Tano's example
Original prequel characters bring inherent tension to the narrative. Given their absence in the primarily established canon, their ultimate fate becomes a source of speculation for viewers curious to see if they live beyond the prequels, despite not being mentioned by the main characters later on. It can also recontextualize the arcs of the main cast, whose prior experiences with these new characters provide new insights into their journey. The same way Ahsoka informed the trajectory of Anakin Skywalker, Nikki Baxter could do the same for the Hawkins kids.
Given that "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" follows the cast on an adventure prior to their tumultuous summer vacation, it will be interesting to see how this new story informs their future arcs. And if Nikki somehow survives and is received well by critics and fans alike, maybe we will see her in a live-action project down the line.