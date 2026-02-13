Stranger Things' Animated Spin-Off Can Work - If It Follows This Star Wars Blueprint

Although Netflix's "Stranger Things" completed its five-season run, the franchise is far from over, with a number of spin-offs on the horizon. One of those is "Stranger Things: Tales from '85," an animated series set between the events of the second and third season. Through the medium of animation, "Tales from '85" provides ample opportunity to fill in the gaps of the broader canon, especially if it goes down a similar route as many "Star Wars" shows.

The "Star Wars" Skywalker Saga is the primary timeline in which that franchise orbits around, just like how all five seasons of "Stranger Things" serve as the foundation in which its expansive material will build off of. While the upcoming spin-offs may be considered optional, that's not to say that their respective stories can't be fulfilling in their own right. Taking a look at how "Star Wars" accomplished this could put "Tales from '85" on the right path.