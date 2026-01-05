Every Season Of Stranger Things, Ranked From Worst To Best

The final season of "Stranger Things" has been subject to a somewhat mixed reception from fans. Released in three volumes over the course of the 2025 holiday season, Vol. 1 received mostly positive buzz, including from TVLine. The biggest highlight from Vol. 1 was undoubtedly the climax of the episode, "Chapter Four: Sorcerer," in which Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has his ultimate moment of heroism facing the Demogorgons.

Vol. 1 left fans buzzing with its epic cliffhanger. However, Vol. 2 was where cracks in some of the series' most subpar writing started to show. Will was also at the center of Vol. 2's most infamous moment, where he comes out to roughly the entire main cast before they head into battle. While the scene was meant to be poignant, and is mostly carried by the emotional reactions from characters like Will's brother, Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), it is weighed down by the bizarre choice of turning Will's coming out into a larger-scale event in its own right, rather than an intimate, personal moment he could have shared exclusively with his family — and perhaps his crush, Mike.

Thankfully, Season 5 was redeemed with its satisfying finale, "Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up," which stuck the landing thanks to its incomparable scale. Jamie Campbell Bower's Emmy-worthy performance as Henry Creel/Vecna in particular was his best. While the bittersweet climax involving Eleven brought much emotional weight, the episode's epilogue was as cathartic as a series finale could get, particularly the closing vignette in which the core group of children play one last D&D game before passing it on to the next group of misfit kids.