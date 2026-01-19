Why Vinessa Antoine Left General Hospital

Antoine was up front about the fact that she wasn't leaving of her own volition when she originally announced her "General Hospital" departure. In an Instagram post (via Soap Opera Digest), the actor wrote that she was "open to stay and play in Port Charles," but she was informed during negotiations that the powers-that-be at "General Hospital" weren't willing to give her the time to film another major project. "I was told by my reps that @GeneralHospital felt that my character would be off the canvas for too long for me to continue playing her," Antoine explained, adding that the parting was ultimately "mutual" and that it was "time to make room for more women of color in prominent roles on television."

Antoine later shared more details with TV Watercooler, admitting, "I thought that I would get to stay. It was quite a shocker for me. I never planned to leave the show." She had originally hoped "to get to do what the other actors get to do," leaving on a sabbatical to film "Diggstown" over the summer before returning in the fall. "I thought maybe my character could go away on an undercover mission or fall into a coma," she said. "But they had other plans, which was out of my control."

Speaking about the dearth of Black couples on daytime soaps, Antoine also said that the fact that she couldn't stick around to film a planned wedding scene for her character will "always be a sore spot."