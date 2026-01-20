Taylor Sheridan Had A Very Good Reason For Writing Every Yellowstone Episode

As the creator of Paramount's hit neo-Western series "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan has developed a reputation for being the sole creative force behind his own projects. In fact, Sheridan has shut down the idea of working with writers' rooms in the past, namely on his most popular Dutton drama. It's no secret that Sheridan pens most of his shows by himself, but the reason makes sense when you hear it.

"We tried to put a room together, and there was no time to put a room together," Sheridan told director Peter Berg in a conversation recorded by Gold Derby. "So, then I wrote all of Season 2." According to Sheridan, when the network attempted to hire a writers' room for the following season, the work didn't live up to anyone's expectations. He was interrupted while shooting "Those Who Wish Me Dead" to plot the season himself. "And so, I wrote an episode of 'Yellowstone' every Saturday."

These days, the "Yellowstone" franchise is a television juggernaut that is watched by millions worldwide, but once upon a time, it was was rejected by HBO. Sheridan's depiction of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) — now regarded as one of the most memorable characters on "Yellowstone" — was deemed too abrasive for viewers' sensibilities by the network. But Sheridan stuck to his guns and proved the show's doubters wrong, further empowering him to march to the beat of his own drum.