The Dutton Ranch: Here's Everything We Know About Beth And Rip's Yellowstone Spinoff So Far

Yellowstone may have ended its five-season run on Paramount Network, but the Duttons' family history is hardly done being written.

One of several Yellowstone spinoffs on the horizon, The Dutton Ranch will follow fan favorite characters Beth and Rip as they carry on the family legacy — or die trying.

"Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch," reads the official logline. "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."

As mentioned earlier, The Dutton Ranch is among a handful of Yellowstone spinoffs premiering in the coming months. There's also CBS' Y: Marshals, which follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he saddles up to bring "range justice" to Montana, and The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer as the matriarch of a grieving family, among others.

A release date has not been announced, nor has a trailer been released. It's also possible that the show could undergo a title change before it premieres.

Read on for everything we know about The Dutton Ranch so far, including which A-listers are joining Beth, Rip and Finn in the franchise's next game of deals and duels. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on the Yellowstone spinoff. Will you be tuning in?