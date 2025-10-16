The Dutton Ranch: Here's Everything We Know About Beth And Rip's Yellowstone Spinoff So Far
Yellowstone may have ended its five-season run on Paramount Network, but the Duttons' family history is hardly done being written.
One of several Yellowstone spinoffs on the horizon, The Dutton Ranch will follow fan favorite characters Beth and Rip as they carry on the family legacy — or die trying.
"Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler are grateful for the peace they sought, fought, and nearly died for with their 7,000-acre Dutton Ranch," reads the official logline. "With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter becomes the man he's supposed to be."
As mentioned earlier, The Dutton Ranch is among a handful of Yellowstone spinoffs premiering in the coming months. There's also CBS' Y: Marshals, which follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he saddles up to bring "range justice" to Montana, and The Madison, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer as the matriarch of a grieving family, among others.
A release date has not been announced, nor has a trailer been released. It's also possible that the show could undergo a title change before it premieres.
Read on for everything we know about The Dutton Ranch so far, including which A-listers are joining Beth, Rip and Finn in the franchise's next game of deals and duels. When you're finished, drop a comment with your thoughts on the Yellowstone spinoff. Will you be tuning in?
Kelly Reilly Returning as Beth Dutton
Because The Dutton Ranch would be nothing without a Dutton around to raise a little hell, Reilly will reprise her role as family spitfire Beth.
Cole Hauser Returning as Rip Wheeler
Where Beth goes, can her husband really be far behind? Of course Hauser will be saddling up for The Dutton Ranch, reprising his role as the family's former "fixer" Rip.
Finn Little Returning as Carter
Little, who joined the cast of Yellowstone as wayward teen Carter in Season 4, will also be joining Reilly and Hauser on The Dutton Ranch.
Annette Bening Cast as Beulah Jackson
Do we foresee this five-time Academy Award nominee stirring up trouble for the Duttons? According to the official character description, Bening's Beulah Jackson is the "powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas."
Ed Harris Cast as Everett McKinney
In a world full of potential foes, it actually sounds like Harris might be playing a friend to the Duttons. Imagine that! Harris' character, Everett McKinney, is described as a "weathered veteran and veterinarian who treats animals with compassion and understanding and has a good sense of humor."
Jai Courtney Cast as Rob-Will
The Suicide Squad star, whose recent TV credits include Netflix's Kaleidoscope and American Primeval, has been cast as Rob-Will, described as an "imposing, unpredictable ranch foreman." (Good, because the Duttons always get along so well with them.)
Additional Series Regulars Cast
Here are a few more faces to look out for on and around The Dutton Ranch, per Variety:
* Natalie Alyn Lind (pictured) will play Oreana, described as a "a striking young woman with a wild and free spirit."
* Marc Menchaca will play Zachariah, described as a "newly released jailbird trying to rebuild his life as a wrangler and cowboy."
* Juan Pablo Raba will play Joaquin, described as a "worker at a major ranch who fixes problems, big or small."
* JR Villarreal will play Azul, described as a "whipcord wrangler and Rip's right-hand man."