Chicago Fire's #Stellaride Faces A Parenting Crisis — Will Their Marriage Survive?

Just as one "Chicago Fire" crisis ends, another begins.

Last week, Severide nearly died in an arson attack while Stella was away in Ohio with Isaiah. This week, the NBC drama presents Stella and Severide with yet another major challenge: They're going to lose Isaiah.

With Isaiah's mother's condition improving, she's now able to make decisions about her son's care. She knows that Stella and Severide have stepped in as foster parents, but she would rather have Isaiah be taken care of by a familiar face. She asks for Isaiah to move in with Lydia, a close family friend. Isaiah knew Lydia when he was much younger, but hasn't seen her in several years. He's apprehensive about the change at first, but when she shows up to pay him a visit, it's like no time at all has passed.

Meanwhile, Severide is too busy trying to track down the arsonist — despite having been removed from the investigation — to be involved in this transition. By the time he comes home and learns that Isaiah is leaving, he's extremely upset and directs his anger toward Stella. He blames her for allowing this to happen, while Stella blames Severide for leaving all the parenting to her.

The episode ends with the two grieving their loss separately: Stella says she has business over at the firehouse, while Severide lingers in Isaiah's empty bedroom, alone. Severide later heads to the hospital to visit Van Meter, who is still fighting for his life, and breaks down in tears.

Will Severide and Stella be able to get through this hard time together? Is their hope of starting a family falling apart all over again? Hit the comments with all your "Chicago Fire" thoughts!