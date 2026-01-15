Mike White Thinks He Would Win The Amazing Race With This White Lotus Star

Mike White may be famous for creating the scandalous social satire "The White Lotus," which closed off its third season with all the drama of a Greek tragedy, but reality TV fans will recognize him from his stints in front of the camera on both "Survivor" and "The Amazing Race."

White competed on "The Amazing Race" with his father Mel in Seasons 14 and 18 as a father-son duo that lost in both seasons. If White were to ever return to the show, there's one "White Lotus" star who he says would crush the competition: Sydney Sweeney. Having competed (and come up short) before, White's dream pairing helps identify what his past teams lacked.

It was Sweeney herself who brought up the idea in an interview with Variety while talking about her hobbies, which include kitesurfing and cliff diving. "Honestly, Mike and I would be a killer team," she said. White agrees wholeheartedly, saying that she would be an excellent teammate thanks to her natural athletic talents and her understanding of the social politics involved. "I would definitely win with her," he said. "She's the master at getting what she wants. And I mean that in an absolutely good way."