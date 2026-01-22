The Two NFL Legends Who Helped Make Chad Powers An Accurate Football Show

Hulu's latest sports comedy, "Chad Powers," has been gaining more and more fans since its September 30 premiere. The six-episode show, based on former NFL pro Eli Manning's skit, "Eli's Places," wrapped its first season at the end of October. And if we're lucky, there may be more to come from creators Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Until then, it's worth looking at how the Manning brothers elevated the series by nailing the football details alongside its dry, awkward comedy.

Both Eli and Peyton Manning were heavily involved in the show's production, providing the right props, securing arenas, getting the rights for college team uniforms, and most importantly, making sure that every technical aspect of football was as accurate as possible. Beyond being executive producers, they used their status, influence, and knowledge to help the show's star, Glen Powell, transform into Chad Powers — in addition to the makeup and prosthetics — with legitimate quarterback skills on the field.

According to The New York Times, Powell underwent real quarterback training, with the Manning brothers closely guiding his stance and on-field cadence. Powell explained why that training mattered: "It's a very specialized skill set to be a quarterback, especially someone at this level. The ask is really high to sell it properly." As the creator behind the original character, Eli was more involved with the football minutiae, but also revealed that the show's primary aim is to lighten the usual seriousness of the sport. He said, "I think when you think sports, it's got to be serious; it's got to be big pep talks and all business. With this, it brings in more of a lighter side."