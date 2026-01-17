Drag Race Exit Interview: Episode 3's Eliminated Queen Has 'Healed' From Her Traumatic Cardi B Experience (But Hasn't Watched Heated Rivalry Yet!)
Warning: This interview spoils the outcome of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18, Episode 3.
Oh deer! After surviving Cardi B's brutal judgment in the Season 18 premiere, then besting DD Fuego in Episode 2, the Grim Ru-per finally came for Mandy Mango on the January 16 episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race."
After failing to impress the judges with this week's acting challenge, Mandy found herself lip syncing for her life against Briar Blush. And thanks to a wild runway category, "Animal Attraction," they faced off dressed as two of nature's fiercest beasts: a deer and a swan. In the end, Briar was allowed to roost, while Mandy was sent prancing away — but does she agree with the head judge's Ru-ling?
"I think I gave, but it's hard to tell," Mandy tells TVLine. "Looking back on it, I just remember Briar Blush in the corner of my eye in a bra and panty just like kicking her legs across the stage. She did look beautiful, and even though I think I looked better dressed as a beautiful deer, I also think the feet may have been giving, you know, deer learning how to use her legs for the first time."
Getting read by Cardi B was an 'out-of-body experience' for Mandy Mango
One core memory she'll be taking home from the competition — whether she likes it or not — is the distinct of honor of being read for absolute filth by the biggest name in hip-hop today. Looking back on Cardi's blunt critiques, Mandy says the whole thing was like an "out-of-body experience."
"At first, I'm like, 'Am I in the top? ... Oh, never mind. I'm in the bottom,'" Mandy recalls. "Once that clicks and they start talking to me, I'm just staring at Cardi like, 'She looks so freaking good. This look is amazing.' And she's giving all her critiques so I try to clock in. I'm like, 'Nod your head, show that you're listening.' Then she references my skirt and I'm just like, 'Oh my God, Cardi B said she hates my skirt!' It was difficult trying to react to everything in that moment."
Mandy admits that it was difficult to hear Cardi's music in the weeks that followed, but she has since "healed from that moment." And who knows when their paths may cross again? "I think we'll work it out in the remix," Mandy says.
But how did Mandy manage to take it all in stride? Maybe it's all in her name, which was inspired by the fruit she would eat as a child during trips to the Philippines. As she explains, "the Philippine mango is one of the sweetest in the world, so the brand really tracks." Her birthday even falls on National Mango Day (July 22), making her entire drag journey feel "destined."
Mandy Mango's future involves a whole lotta hockey
By night, Mandy drags up the lives of club-goers all across Philadelphia. By day, she scrubs in as a nurse specializing in HIV and sexual health for the LGBTQ+ community. So what does the busy queen binge when it's time for a little self-care?
"'Golden Girls' is a comfort show for me," she says, a list that also includes "Schitt's Creek" and "Abbott Elementary," the latter of which earns extra points for being set in Mandy's own City of Brotherly Love. As for a certain hockey drama that's had us all in a vice grip for the past three months, Mandy says she's working on it. "I haven't watched 'Heated Rivalry' yet," she admits. "I guess I have to add it to my list. I think I'm going to have to make some blind react content with it."
Spoken like a true content queen. (You better monitize that self-care!)
Did you enjoy Mandy's brief time on "Drag Race"?