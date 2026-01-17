Drag Race Exit Interview: Episode 3's Eliminated Queen Has 'Healed' From Her Traumatic Cardi B Experience (But Hasn't Watched Heated Rivalry Yet!)

One core memory she'll be taking home from the competition — whether she likes it or not — is the distinct of honor of being read for absolute filth by the biggest name in hip-hop today. Looking back on Cardi's blunt critiques, Mandy says the whole thing was like an "out-of-body experience."

"At first, I'm like, 'Am I in the top? ... Oh, never mind. I'm in the bottom,'" Mandy recalls. "Once that clicks and they start talking to me, I'm just staring at Cardi like, 'She looks so freaking good. This look is amazing.' And she's giving all her critiques so I try to clock in. I'm like, 'Nod your head, show that you're listening.' Then she references my skirt and I'm just like, 'Oh my God, Cardi B said she hates my skirt!' It was difficult trying to react to everything in that moment."

Mandy admits that it was difficult to hear Cardi's music in the weeks that followed, but she has since "healed from that moment." And who knows when their paths may cross again? "I think we'll work it out in the remix," Mandy says.

But how did Mandy manage to take it all in stride? Maybe it's all in her name, which was inspired by the fruit she would eat as a child during trips to the Philippines. As she explains, "the Philippine mango is one of the sweetest in the world, so the brand really tracks." Her birthday even falls on National Mango Day (July 22), making her entire drag journey feel "destined."